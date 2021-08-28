Vivo patents phone with detachable in-display camera module

-
ALSO READ
Asus refreshes gaming-centric smartphone lineup, unveils ROG Phone 5 series
LG Display to invest $2.8 bn to expand OLED display production capacity
Vivo X60 Pro review: Not just a camera phone, it is an all-round smartphone
Xiaomi patents phone design with under-display rotating camera
Vivo X60 Pro first impressions: Taking the camera game to the next level
-
Global smartphone maker Vivo has recently been granted a patent with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) for an innovative design that showcases a smartphone with a detachable under-display selfie camera module.
According to GizmoChina, the smartphone maker's patent describes an in-display camera module that can be removed from the body of the handset.
This detachable camera module will slot into one of the top corners of the smartphone, allowing it to be seamless with the body without any visible bulge, the report said.
Furthermore, the device will still offer a full front screen experience with or without this module being attached with it, it added.
Under display camera technology is already a reality and has been available in the commercial market for a while now.
Although, the patent is quite detailed with schematics revealing a release mechanism that allows users to detach the camera unit.
Additionally, it also describes two moving procedures that let the module rotate outwards to serve as a typical selfie shooter.
The module itself will house its own lens element and will be independent from a lens attached to the display. In other words, it would work functionally similar to a pop-up camera, the report said.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU