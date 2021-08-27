Industry body Nasscom seeks govt help for super innovation units

-
ALSO READ
Just 2% farmers use mobile app in field; little IoT post-harvest: Nasscom
Nasscom makes suggestions on proposed amendments to e-commerce rules
Govt spending to push private capex higher after multi-year deleveraging
ISRO chairman flags off NISAR payload to Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Order in space
-
Industry body Nasscom has urged the government to support the engineering and R&D (ER&D) industry in making super innovation clusters in India.
“These clusters could be dedicated to the development of advanced manufacturing, electric vehicles, telecom- 5G security standards, healthcare, etc. It is necessary to identify a few hotspots in the country where academic research, talent, and start-ups can co-exist and create a holistic model to build India’s innovation capacity. Israel has achieved this, and Kerala is trying to emulate the model too,” said K S Viswanathan, vice-president (industry initiatives) at Nasscom.
Of the top-2,000 ER&D spenders in the world, about 48 per cent don’t have presence in India and are primarily from North America, Korea, Europe, and Japan.
Viswanathan added that the industry was working with the central and state governments to attract more such companies to come to India.
Of the 500-600 companies present in the Indian ER&D space, 45-50 per cent are engineering service providers, and 55-60 per cent are global multinational corporations (MNCs) and global contact centres.
According to Nasscom’s Strategic Review for FY22, companies such as Accenture, DXC Technology and Capgemini moved into the ER&D segment last year, while players like Cyient, Onward Technologies, VLSI/Chip design firms and medical devices firms shifted focus to greater ER&D.
“Engineering products have a direct impact on customers,” said Karthikeyan Natarajan, chief operating officer and executive director at Cyient.
According to Nasscom, India’s share in the global ER&D market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12-13 per cent to reach $63 billion by 2025 from $31 billion in 2019.
This growth is being driven by global enterprises across automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, medical devices, industrial and energy, semi-conductor, and telecom sectors.
The pandemic resulted in a global dip in ER&D spending. The ER&D global sourcing market in 2020 was $89 billion, 6 per cent less than 2019, primarily due to insourcing and carve-outs.
However, with European firms becoming more accepting of the global sourcing model, Indian service providers have begun seeing increasing traction for ER&D deals.
Natarajan said the first four to six weeks of the lockdown were challenging for ER&D projects because of plant access restrictions and lab infrastructure, but the industry bounced back.
“It was challenging for the first few weeks but the teams recovered brilliantly. Wherever there was a plant interface or testing and validation requirements, projects suffered for a while. But the advantage now is that global teams have confidence in India’s ability to work remotely. We have the unique opportunity to scale our talent pool and bring in structural changes to positively influence more projects to be centred in India,” he added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU