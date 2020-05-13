Vivo V19 with punch-hole screen, dual selfie cameras launched: Price, specs

Chinese smartphone brand on Tuesday launched the V19 smartphone in India. Originally planned to be launched in April, the phone got delayed because of a countrywide lockdown imposed on March 24 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The smartphone is a midrange offering powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series processor. It boasts a premium build, display and multi-optic camera set-up on the front and back.

V19 price in India and sale details

The V19 will be available in Piano Black and Mystic Silver colours starting May 15. It will be available for sale on online platforms – Vivo, Amazon and Flipkart – and offline stores in 128GB and 256GB storage variants, priced at Rs 27,990 and Rs 31,990, respectively. As part of its launch offers, the V19 comes with loads of deals and discounts on both online and offline platforms.

Offline offers:

10 per cent cashback on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank credit card (regular and EMI transactions)

One time screen replacement

Enhanced exchange value on Vivo upgrade & rewards application

5 per cent cashback on IDFC Bank First

HDB - One EMI Cashback (EMI cashback on availing 15|4 scheme)

Jio - Benefits worth Rs 40,000

Airtel - Double Data offer, Airtel Xstream Premium (access to all content), free subscription to Shaw Academy access for one month, Wynk Music, Hello Tunes (Wynk Library), and Airtel Secure Lite

Vodafone Idea - Additional 1.5 GB data offer

Online offers:

No-cost EMI up to 12 months

Vivo V19 specifications

The Vivo V19 sports a 6.44-inch super Amoled screen of a full HD+ resolution, stretched in a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen, said to have 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, supports HDR 10 standard. Named the Dual iView display, the screen boasts an ambient light sensor to auto-adjust panel brightness based on surrounding conditions. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo V19 has a glass construction, with a Gorilla Glass 6 protection on the front and back. While the back features a gradient reflective design, the phone’s front has a dual cut-out punch hole on the screen for selfie cameras.

The phone's imaging is covered by a quad-camera module on the back and a dual-camera set-up on the front. The rear camera features a 48-megapixel primary sensor of an f/ 1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor of an f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor of an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone has a 32MP primary camera coupled with an 8MP sensor of f/2.08 and f/2.28 apertures, respectively.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 system-on-chip, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It ships with Vivo’s FunTouch OS 10 user interface based on Android 10 operating system, and is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery which ships with a 33W fast charger.