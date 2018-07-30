Want a better, more intuitive app for Prime Video? Amazon is working on it

-
Amazon is reportedly working on a new design for its Prime Video service interface.
Amazon Studio head Jen Salke revealed that the company is in the middle of developing the new Prime Video app interface which is said to be more intuitive in usage, The Verge reported.
It is expected that Amazon will introduce the new layout of the interface will arrive soon.
