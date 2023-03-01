JUST IN
Cult sport launches fitness smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature
Forget chatbots, this is how corporate America is really using AI
Meta may release its first smart glasses with display, smartwatch in 2025
Google Chrome's latest update extends MacBook battery life: Report
Indian tech sector to hit $245 bn in FY23; headwinds seen in FY24: Nasscom
Qualcomm plans to ship its Apple Silicon-competing chip next year
Vivo V27 series smartphones launched in India: Know price, specs, and more
Google's client-side encryption now available to users globally for Gmail
Median download speeds in India have more than doubled since launch of 5G
MWC 2023: OnePlus foldable phone, Nothing Phone (2) coming later this year
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Cult sport launches fitness smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

WhatsApp bans 2.9 mn accounts in India as country launches grievance panel

The IT Ministry last month notified to establish three Grievance Appellate Committees (GACs) as required under the recently amended IT Rules, 2021

Topics
whatsapp | bans | Metaverse

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Whatsapp
Photo: Bloomberg

Meta-owned WhatsApp banned more than 29 lakh accounts in India in the month of January, a figure that is drastically lower than 36.77 lakh accounts it blocked in the country in December last year, in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021.

Between January 1 and January 31, "2,918,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned. 1,038,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users," the company said in its monthly compliance report.

The most popular messaging platform, which has nearly 500 million users in the country, received 1,461 complaint reports in January in the country, and the records "actioned" were 195.

"This report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp's own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform," said a company spokesperson.

Meanwhile, in a bid to empower millions of Indian social media users, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Tuesday launched the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) that will look into their concerns regarding content and other issues.

The newly-formed panel, a move to strengthen the country's digital laws to tame the Big Tech companies, will look into appeals by users against decisions of social media platforms.

The IT Ministry last month notified to establish three Grievance Appellate Committees (GACs) as required under the recently amended IT Rules, 2021.

In a major push towards an open, safe, trusted and accountable Internet, the Ministry of Electronics and IT has notified some amendments aimed at protecting the rights of 'Digital Nagriks'.

--IANS

na/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on whatsapp

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 18:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU