Indian tech sector to hit $245 bn in FY23; headwinds seen in FY24: Nasscom
Qualcomm plans to ship its Apple Silicon-competing chip next year
Vivo V27 series smartphones launched in India: Know price, specs, and more
Google's client-side encryption now available to users globally for Gmail
Median download speeds in India have more than doubled since launch of 5G
MWC 2023: OnePlus foldable phone, Nothing Phone (2) coming later this year
India's mobile download speeds up by 115% since 5G launch, says report
Google plans to roll out fall detection feature on all Pixel watches
Windows 11 to get AI Bing search box, 'phone link for iOS': Microsoft
WhatsApp likely to add newsletters to Status tab on Android beta soon
Google Chrome's latest update extends MacBook battery life: Report

Meanwhile, last month, the tech giant had rolled out the Memory and Energy Saver modes for Chrome on Mac, Windows, Linux as well as Chromebooks

Google | Google Chrome | Apple MacBook Air

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google Chrome
Tech giant Google has announced various updates to its Chrome web browser that will increase the battery life on MacBooks, extending the usage users can get from a single charge.

With improved systems like memory compression and JavaScript timers, MacBook users can now browse the web via Chrome and can watch YouTube videos for a longer period of time, reports The Verge.

In tests, a MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) was able to browse the web for 17 hours and play YouTube videos for 18 hours.

According to Francois Doray, a software developer for Chrome, these optimisations will also be applied to Windows, Linux, and Android devices in coming Chrome releases.

The company earlier didn't provide any figures, so it is not possible to directly compare the battery life of the device before and after this upgrade, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, the tech giant had rolled out the Memory and Energy Saver modes for Chrome on Mac, Windows, Linux as well as Chromebooks.

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 16:50 IST

