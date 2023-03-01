Google Chrome's latest update extends MacBook battery life: Report

-
ALSO READ
Apple announces M2 chips-powered MacBook Pro 14 and 16, Mac mini: Details
Google rolls out Chrome update for Android tablets with new features
Refurbished 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 available for sale in US, Canada
Google Chrome updates to undergo another layer of testing before release
Can India become a global EV battery player?
-
Tech giant Google has announced various updates to its Chrome web browser that will increase the battery life on MacBooks, extending the usage users can get from a single charge.
With improved systems like memory compression and JavaScript timers, MacBook users can now browse the web via Chrome and can watch YouTube videos for a longer period of time, reports The Verge.
In tests, a MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) was able to browse the web for 17 hours and play YouTube videos for 18 hours.
According to Francois Doray, a software developer for Chrome, these optimisations will also be applied to Windows, Linux, and Android devices in coming Chrome releases.
The company earlier didn't provide any figures, so it is not possible to directly compare the battery life of the device before and after this upgrade, the report said.
Meanwhile, last month, the tech giant had rolled out the Memory and Energy Saver modes for Chrome on Mac, Windows, Linux as well as Chromebooks.
--IANS
aj/prw/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 16:50 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU