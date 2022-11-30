JUST IN
WhatsApp bans over 2.3 mn malicious accounts in India in October 2022
Google Pixel Watch may get Gmail and Calendar apps to enhance experience
Zepp Health unveils Amazfit Falcon smartwatch, pre-order starts from Dec 1
Netflix adds new mobile games to its catalogue for Android, iOS devices
Saas-based accounting platform Zoho Books has eyes on world markets
Google Maps faces issue with voice search feature on CarPlay: Report
Disruptive tech is fueling investment and innovation in Indian HR Tech
Logitech launches Brio 500 Series Webcams and Zone Vibe headphones in India
Google, YouTube to invest $13.2 mn to help fight misinformation: Report
India now biggest smartwatch market globally, grew 171% in Q3 2022
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Google Pixel Watch may get Gmail and Calendar apps to enhance experience
Business Standard

WhatsApp bans over 2.3 mn malicious accounts in India in October 2022

Meta-owned WhatsApp on Wednesday said it banned over 23 lakh bad accounts in India in the month of October in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021

Topics
whatsapp | India

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Meta-owned WhatsApp on Wednesday said it banned over 23 lakh bad accounts in India in the month of October in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021 which are being amended to put more responsibilities on social media platforms.

Between October 1 and October 31, 23,24,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned and 8,11,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users, said the company.

The messaging platform, which has more than 400 million users in the country, received 701 complaint reports in October in India, and the records 'actioned' were 34.

"In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we've published our report for the month of October 2022. As captured in the latest Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned over 2.3 million accounts in the month of October," said a WhatsApp spokesperson.

Under the upgraded IT Rules 2021, major digital and social media platforms, with in excess of 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

Meanwhile, in a major push towards an open, safe, trusted and accountable Internet, the Ministry of Electronics and IT has notified some amendments aimed at protecting the rights of 'Digital Nagriks'.

The amendments impose a legal obligation on intermediaries to take reasonable efforts to prevent users from uploading such content.

--IANS

na/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on whatsapp

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 18:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU