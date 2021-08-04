WhatsApp launches 'View Once' that deletes photos, videos once seen

has rolled out a new feature called 'View Once, that deletes photos and videos from the chat after theyve been opened, giving users even more control over their privacy.

For added privacy, you can now send photos and videos that disappear from your chat after the recipient has opened them once.

"Media will not be saved to the recipient's Photos or Gallery. Once you send a view once photo or video, you won't be able to view it again," WhatApp said in a statement on Tuesday.

The feature has been rolled out to everyone starting this week, and is looking forward to "feedback on this new way to send private and disappearing media".

For example, you might send a View Once photo of some new clothes you're trying on at a store, a quick reaction to a moment in time, or something sensitive like a Wi-Fi password.

"As with all the personal messages you send on WhatsApp, View Once media is protected by end-to-end encryption so WhatsApp cannot see them," the company said.

They will also be clearly marked with a new "one-time" icon.

After the media has been viewed, the message will appear as "opened" to avoid any confusion about what was happening in the chat at the time.

You can't forward, save, star, or share photos or videos that were sent or received with view once media enabled.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)