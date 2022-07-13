WhatsApp now lets you respond to messages with your favourite emoji

Meta-owned messaging platform has announced that it is rolling out a new feature that will let users react to messages with any of their choice.

Currently, the platform gives several users the ability to react with a limited number of just six emojis.

"We are rolling out the ability to use any as a reaction on WhatsApp," Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, wrote in a Facebook post on late Monday.

Zuckerberg also mentioned some of the emojis like a robot, french fries, surfing in the sea, etc.

is also working on a feature that will give iOS users the ability to hide their online status from everyone.

As of now, users can choose to display their "Last Seen" information to contacts, some people, or no one. For a future version of the app, will let users follow a similar approach to the online toggle.

This new privacy feature is being developed at the same time WhatsApp is also readying another important function - the ability to edit a message.

In the recent past, the platform has released several features for group voice calls, like muting and messaging participants along with banner notifications while in a group call.

