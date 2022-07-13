WhatsApp now lets you respond to messages with your favourite emoji

-
ALSO READ
WhatsApp to increase maximum file transfer size to 2 GB: Report
Meta-owned WhatsApp starts rolling out multi-device support to all users
Meta-owned WhatsApp likely to roll out new drawing tool features
WhatsApp introduces Code Verify extension to add extra security to web app
WhatsApp confirms giving cashback for making digital payments in India
-
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has announced that it is rolling out a new feature that will let users react to messages with any emoji of their choice.
Currently, the platform gives several users the ability to react with a limited number of just six emojis.
"We are rolling out the ability to use any emoji as a reaction on WhatsApp," Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, wrote in a Facebook post on late Monday.
Zuckerberg also mentioned some of the emojis like a robot, french fries, surfing in the sea, etc.
WhatsApp is also working on a feature that will give iOS users the ability to hide their online status from everyone.
As of now, users can choose to display their "Last Seen" information to contacts, some people, or no one. For a future version of the app, WhatsApp will let users follow a similar approach to the online toggle.
This new privacy feature is being developed at the same time WhatsApp is also readying another important function - the ability to edit a message.
In the recent past, the platform has released several features for group voice calls, like muting and messaging participants along with banner notifications while in a group call.
--IANS
vc/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU