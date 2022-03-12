JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

Samsung rolls out new update to solve app performance throttling
Business Standard

WhatsApp introduces Code Verify extension to add extra security to web app

Instant messaging application WhatsApp has rolled out a new extension for adding extra security to its web app.

Topics
whatsapp | WhatsApp Encryption  | WhatsApp update

ANI 

WhatsApp, WhatsApp updates
The extension is called Code Verify and its sole purpose is to ensure the web version of WhatsApp is secure. |Photo: Shutterstock

Instant messaging application WhatsApp has rolled out a new extension for adding extra security to its web app.

As per GSM Arena, the extension is called Code Verify and its sole purpose is to ensure the web version of WhatsApp is secure enough and the end-to-end encryption has not been compromised.

WhatsApp said that the web app is naturally less resilient against attacks. So the Code Verify ensures the same level of security as a native app on Windows, iOS or Android.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, March 12 2022. 14:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU