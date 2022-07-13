Panasonic launches its first fully rugged laptop TOUGHBOOK 40 in India

-
Panasonic has launched its first 14-inch fully rugged modular laptop in India that comes with improved screen brightness and a colour-selectable backlit keyboard.
Called 'TOUGHBOOK 40', the device offers 'backlit power button and keyboard icons' for easier night viewing in low-light environments.
"We are focused on supporting our customers who work in the most extreme environments, and the new TOUGHBOOK 40 provides them with the perfect balance of performance, modularity, durability and innovation," said Vijay Wadhawan, Director, System Solutions Division, Panasonic India.
The company, however, did not reveal the price of the laptop for the domestic market.
The company has re-engineered the touchpad to be 60 per cent larger while still being usable in the rain or when wearing gloves.
The battery life of the new rugged laptop is designed to support mission-critical operation with approximately 18 hours from one battery and 36 hours from two.
"With nearly 60 per cent market share in India, we have seen significant demand for Panasonic rugged devices arising from defense, paramilitary, oil and gas, emergency services, manufacturing, automobile, logistics and power," said Kotaro Kodama, Chief-Asia Pacific Region, global sales department in TOUGHBOOK Category, Panasonic.
The company claimed that the laptop comes with IP66 resistance to dust and water, meeting military standards for temperature, humidity and vibration, and is 26-side drop tested from 180cm.
