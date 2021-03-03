WhatsApp update allows animation for voice messages, 'disable receipts'

-
Instant messaging application WhatsApp Messenger's latest update on iOS has brought a slew of features including a new animation for voice messages and the ability to disable receipts for these messages.
According to Mashable, the latest update is now live on the Apple app store and comes with minor changes to the instant messaging app.
The new features include a new progress bar animation that has been added for voice messages. With the new update, all the voice messages, once a message has managed to receive the end of the bar, will go back to the start automatically. Currently, this animation is only available for users who have iOS 13 and above.
As reported by Mashable, another newly added feature is the ability to disable the read receipts for voice messages. WhatsApp users now would be able to switch off the read receipts that notify the sender of whether you've listened to the audio sent by them or not. To use the new feature a user needs to go to WhatsApp Settings > Account > Privacy.
WhatsApp has been adding a lot of new features to the app to enhance the overall user experience. For instance, WhatsApp is finally enabling the possibility to import custom third party animated sticker packs in the app.
This new capability is being rolled out by WhatsApp for the users in Brazil, Iran and Indonesia. The versions compatible with the feature includes Android 2.21.3.19 and newer versions, as well as iOS 2.21.31.2 and above. WhatsApp also finally rolled out the WhatsApp mute video feature for Android users, Mashable reported.
