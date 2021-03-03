Fortnite creator Epic Games acquires 'Fall Guys' developer Mediatonic

-
Fortnite developer Epic Games has acquired video game studio Mediatonic, the maker of popular Fall Guys game, for an undisclosed sum.
For Fall Guys fans, the gameplay isn't changing and Epic will continue to invest in making the game a great experience for players across platforms.
"Your favourite colourful beans will still stumble through the chaos on PC, PlayStation, and soon Nintendo Switch and Xbox," the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.
Epic in 2019 acquired social video app Houseparty and Rocket League developer Psyonix.
"It's no secret that Epic is invested in building the metaverse and Tonic Games shares this goal. As Epic works to build this virtual future, we need great creative talent who know how to build powerful games, content and experiences," said Tim Sweeney, Epic Games Founder and CEO.
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will remain purchasable on Steam and PlayStation.
If you own the game on these platforms, you'll still be able to play it from there and will receive future updates.
"Joining forces with Epic will accelerate our plans to improve the game and bring Fall Guys to as many players as possible, while continuing to support the community," said Mediatonic.
"We are also still planning to bring Fall Guys to Nintendo Switch and Xbox," Mediatonic added.
