Here are the offer details of Xiaomi Independence Day Sale from August 9-12

As the Independence Day approaches, companies and e-commerce platforms have launched a host of offers and discounts.



Mobile-maker Xiaomihas announced a sale from August 9 to August 12 on select smartphones and accessories.

will be running a pre-order sale on August 9 at noon for the newly launched Mi A2 on mi.com and Amazon. Here's the official link and the Amazon link.



Xiamoi is giving a flat ₹5000 off on their flagship smartphone Mi MIX 2. Also, Mi Max 2 gets ₹1,000 off and Mi Band will be available at just ₹1,599.Here's the link for Mi MIX 2 Mi Max 2 and Mi Band.

Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi LED TV will be available in open sale from 10th August 12 AM until 12th August 11:59 PM till stocks last. Here's the link for Redmi Note 5