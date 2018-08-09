JUST IN
Here are the offer details of Xiaomi Independence Day Sale from August 9-12

We break down all the important deals up for grabs in the Xiaomi Independence Day Sale

BS Web Team 

Xiaomi
Xiaomi logo

As the Independence Day approaches, companies and e-commerce platforms have launched a host of offers and discounts.

Mobile-maker Xiaomihas announced a sale from August 9 to August 12 on select smartphones and accessories.

Xiaomi will be running a pre-order sale on August 9 at noon for the newly launched Mi A2 on mi.com and Amazon. Here's the official link and the Amazon link.


Some of the other offers

Xiamoi is giving a flat ₹5000 off on their flagship smartphone Mi MIX 2. Also, Mi Max 2 gets ₹1,000 off and Mi Band will be available at just ₹1,599.

Here's the link for Mi MIX 2 , Mi Max 2 and Mi Band.

Special offer

Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi LED TV will be available in open sale from 10th August 12 AM until 12th August 11:59 PM till stocks last. Here's the link for Redmi Note 5

Here's the link for Mi Led TV 4 (55"), Mi Led TV 4A (43") and Mi Led TV 4A (32").
First Published: Thu, August 09 2018. 17:38 IST

