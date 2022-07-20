Xiaomi Redmi K50i India launch today: Watch livestream, know expected specs

is set to launch in India the Redmi K50i smartphone on July 20. The Chinese electronics maker is hosting an event, which would livestream on the company's YouTube channel and social media platforms starting 12 noon. You can also watch the Redmi K50i launch event livestream through the video embedded below.

The Redmi K50i is touted by the company to be a performance-centric smartphone. The smartphone would be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 system-on-chip, which is the same chip powering the recently launched OPPO Reno 8 Pro, OnePlus 10R, and Realme GT Neo 3. The Redmi K50i is expected to come in multiple RAM and storage configuration with 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage in the top-end variant.

It would sport a 6.6-inch fullHD LCD screen of 144Hz refresh rate. Like other midrange smartphones, the Redmi K50i is expected to support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

As for the cameras, the Redmi K50i is expected to sport a triple-camera system on the back. The rear camera system would likely sport a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, the smartphone is expected to get a 16MP camera sensor for selfies, videos, and face unlock mechanism. The phone is expected to be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W fast wired charging.

Connectivity would be covered by Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity, USB-C for charging, 3.5mm audio port, and infrared blaster. The smartphone is expected to feature the fingerprint sensor integrated in to the power button.