Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 go on sale: Know price, specs, & more

Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiaomi recently launched Redmi Note-series smartphones, the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8, go on sale on Monday at the Amazon India e-commerce platform, Mi Online store, Mi Home, and select offline retailers. Successor to the Redmi Note 7-series, the Redmi Note 8 Pro and the Redmi Note 8 bring several upgrades, including a quad camera module on the back. The Pro model is also the company’s first to boast a 64-megapixel primary camera and a gaming-centric MediaTek Helio G90T mobile processor.

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India

This Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in three RAM and storage configurations — 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB — priced at Rs 14,999, Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively.



Redmi Note 8 Pro design and display



It boasts a glass build with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back. On the front, the phone has a 6.53-inch dot-shaped notch screen of a fullHD+ (2340 x 1080p) resolution. The HDR-ready screen has anti-oil and anti-fingerprint coating for protection against smudges.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications



Powering the phone is MediaTek Helio G90T system-on-chip, which is a midrange mobile processor aimed at gaming-centric Though the phone boots Android 9 Pie based MIUI 10 operating system, it will soon receive the MIUI 11, which was announced alongside the phone’s launch.

Redmi Note 8 Pro camera



Imaging is covered by a quad camera set-up on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor of an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view (FoV), a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 20MP sensor of an f/2.0 aperture.

Redmi Note 8 Pro battery, and other features



Powering the phone is a 4,500 mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging through the supplied charger. The phone has USB type-C port for charging and data transfers, and a 3.5mm port for audio out. The phone comes with Amazon Alexa built in as a default digital assistant. It also supports Google Assistant.

Redmi Note 8 price in India

This Redmi Note 8 comes in two RAM and storage configurations — 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB — priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively.



Redmi Note 8 specifications



It boasts a glass build with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back. On the front, the phone has a 6.3-inch dot-shaped notch screen of a fullHD+ (2280 x 1080p) resolution. Powering the phone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 system-on-chip and Android 9 Pie based MIUI 10 operating system.

Redmi Note 8 camera



Imaging is covered by a quad camera set-up on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 13MP sensor for selfies.

Redmi 8 battery, and other features



Powering the phone is a 4,000 mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging through the supplied charger. The phone has USB type-C port for charging and data transfers, and a 3.5mm port for audio out.