US supercomputer leaves China behind with 1,000 trillion calculation a sec
Business Standard

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 sale on Amazon from June 12: Know price, specs, offers

Priced at Rs 9,999 for the base model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, the Redmi Y2 will also be available through retail stores later

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Redmi Y2 announced in India: Price and availability

Manu Jain, Managing Director, Xiaomi India

Xiaomi, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, on June 7 announced the Redmi Y2 – a selfie camera-centric budget smartphone. Priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999 for the 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively, the phone will go on sale starting June 12 on Amazon India, Mi Home and Mi Store.

Redmi Y2 camera

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

The Redmi Y2 sports a 12-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a depth-sensing 5MP secondary sensor on the back. The 12MP primary sensor sports large 1.25 micron pixels for enhanced low-light photography. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie that uses pixel-binning to combine information from four pixels and create one large 2.0 micron pixel. Both the front camera and rear camera are assisted with LED flash. However, the LED flash on the front produces a 4500K colour temperature for natural looking photos even with the flash turned on.

Both the cameras also support artificial intelligence-based beautify mode, which is a part of portrait mode. Touted as the AI Beautify 4.0, the mode is designed keeping in mind specific needs of users in India and can detect elements such as makeup, beards, nose rings, etc.

Redmi Y2 features and specifications

Redmi Y2 Gold colour variant

The Redmi Y2 sports a 5.99-inch 18:9 aspect ratio screen of HD+ resolution. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with either 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The dual-SIM phone comes with dedicated microSD card slot for memory expansion, which supports card up to 256GB. The phone supports face unlock out of the box, in addition to fingerprint scanner, which is mounted on the back. There is also an infrared blaster on the top that allows the phone to double as any remote using the Mi Remote app. The phone is powered by 3,080 mAh battery.

Redmi Y2 sale offers on Amazon

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 price and features

 

Airtel offer: Rs 1,800 instant cashback and up to 240GB free data
 
ICICI offer: Rs 500 instant cashback on ICICI debit and credit cards, valid only on June 12

 


First Published: Mon, June 11 2018. 11:04 IST

