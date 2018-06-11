Xiaomi Redmi Y2 sale on Amazon from June 12: Know price, specs, offers

The Redmi Y2 sports a 12-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a depth-sensing 5MP secondary sensor on the back. The 12MP primary sensor sports large 1.25 micron pixels for enhanced low-light photography. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie that uses pixel-binning to combine information from four pixels and create one large 2.0 micron pixel. Both the front camera and rear camera are assisted with LED flash. However, the LED flash on the front produces a 4500K colour temperature for natural looking photos even with the flash turned on.



Both the cameras also support artificial intelligence-based beautify mode, which is a part of portrait mode. Touted as the AI Beautify 4.0, the mode is designed keeping in mind specific needs of users in India and can detect elements such as makeup, beards, nose rings, etc.