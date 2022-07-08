Xiaomi's 12 Lite to be launched soon, firm confirms four colour options

-
The Xiaomi 12 Lite will be released soon, and the firm has now officially acknowledged its existence. Additionally, the two ambiguous teases on Twitter suggest that the Lite model in the flagship line would come in a variety of stylish hues.
The 12 Lite will be available "in a range of colour options to fit and match your taste," Xiaomi stated in a string of tweets. At least four eye-catching paint colours--Green, Purple, Pink, and Silver--will be offered for the 12 Lite.
Additionally, it will be a "featherweight thin design" lightweight gadget. However, none of these promotional pieces provides detailed information about the phone, such as its essential specifications or available software capabilities.
A listing for the phone by Orange Spain was filled in yesterday. A triple camera with a 108 MP sensor for the primary shooter, a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W quick charging, and a Snapdragon 778G processor are the features reported by GSM Arena.
Although Xiaomi hasn't announced a debut date, the teasers suggest that it will happen soon.
