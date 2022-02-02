YouTube Shorts hit 5 trillion all-time views: Sundar Pichai

-
ALSO READ
YouTube aims to bring Shorts into the limelight, says Satya Raghavan
Russia on verge of throwing out Chinese TikTok, launches 'homemade Tiktok'
YouTube is focusing on advertising revenues rather than subscriptions
Sundar Pichai weighs in on Web3, says he's 'looking at blockchain'
Google to build more products in India for the world: Sundar Pichai
-
YouTube Shorts, a TikTok-like short form video app, has hit 5 trillion all-time views and has over 15 billion views each day globally, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has said during the company's earnings call.
The Google-owned video streaming giant on Tuesday said that this is helping its creator community reach newer and bigger audiences.
"We are also seeing exciting momentum at YouTube. YouTube Shorts continues to drive significant engagement. We just hit 5 trillion all-time views and have over 15 billion views each day globally," the company said in a statement.
"In fact, more people are creating content on YouTube than ever before," it added.
Last year, the number of YouTube channels that made at least $10,000 revenue was up more than 40 per cent year over year (YoY).
The company mentioned that more creatives than ever are earning money from their non-ads products like Super Chat and channel memberships. And the Shorts fund is now available in more than 100 countries.
The company said that YouTube advertising revenues of $8.6 billion in the fourth quarter (Q4) were up 25 per cent, reflecting strength in both direct response and brand advertising.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU