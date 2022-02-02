Apple Watch helping the elderly meet daily activity goals: Study

-
ALSO READ
Apple iPhone 13 Pro review: Many small upgrades together make a big package
Apple cuts iPad production to feed chips to iPhone 13: Report
Apple might come out with new MacBook Pro in October: Report
MacBook Air with Apple silicon to enter mass production in Q3 2022: Report
Apple adds fourth-generation iPad to the 'obsolete' device list: Report
-
A team of researchers who used activity data shared from the Apple Heart and Movement Study has found that participants ages 65 and older were more likely than their younger counterparts to stay on track, meeting their goal of at least 150 minutes of activity per week.
The researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital in the US, in collaboration with the American Heart Association and Apple, found that after analysing more than 18 million workouts logged using Apple Watch during the pandemic, study participants relied on getting their activity minutes in by walking, cycling, and running the most.
Across genders and ages, participants with above-average Cardio Fitness levels averaged more than 200 minutes of activity per week, while those with high Cardio Fitness averaged more than 300 minutes of activity per week, the findings showed.
"The Apple Heart and Movement Study is collecting ongoing detailed information on activity and health from a large number of participants using Apple Watch, which offers researchers an ongoing estimation of Cardio Fitness, an established measurement of cardiovascular fitness," said Calum MacRae, principal investigator of the Apple Heart and Movement Study and professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.
"We anticipate that exploring physiology at this scale with such a rich research data set will shed light on wellness and maintaining health," MacRae said in a statement.
Apple is also rolling out a series of new heart health resources in February to support users' health journeys to stay moving and informed.
Marking Heart Month, Apple is offering custom compilations across Apple Fitness+, the App Store, the Apple TV app, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Books.
"Today, people of all ages can use our products and services to learn more about staying healthy, work toward their personal goals, and have a lot of fun along the way," said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer.
Starting February 14, Fitness+ will feature a special section of 30-minute energising workouts that will motivate users in the US to get their weekly minutes of exercise.
To help Apple Watch users stay motivated, Apple is offering a new Heart Month Activity Challenge to help people of all fitness levels put their health first by completing 30 minutes in their Exercise ring on February 14 to earn a special award.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU