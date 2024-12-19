WagonR turns 25: 3.2 mn sales keep Maruti's 'tall boy' on top in India

Business Standard
The model has enjoyed strong demand from both the fleet market and private buyers, maintaining its position as India's bestselling car for the last three years

Currently in its third generation, Maruti Suzuki has sold over 3.2 million units of the WagonR over the past 25 years. | Maruti Suzuki website

Shubham Parashar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The iconic Maruti Suzuki WagonR has completed 25 successful years in India. First introduced to the Indian market in 1999 as the “tall boy”, the WagonR remains one of the longest-surviving nameplates in the Indian car market, alongside models such as the Honda City, Tata Safari, Mahindra Bolero, and Mahindra Scorpio, all of which debuted in the latter half of the 1990s.
 
Currently in its third generation, Maruti Suzuki has sold over 3.2 million units of the WagonR over the past 25 years. The model has enjoyed strong demand from both the fleet market and private buyers, maintaining its position as India’s bestselling car for the last three years.
   
Speaking on this milestone, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The WagonR's 25-year legacy is a testament to the deep connection we have established with over 32 lakh customers over the years. What sets the WagonR apart is our continuous commitment to delivering exceptional value through innovative features that enhance the driving experience. From Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology, which makes city driving effortless, to Hill Hold Assist, which provides confidence on challenging terrains, and its impressive fuel efficiency, we have designed the WagonR to be a reliable companion. The fact that approximately 44 per cent of our sales come from first-time buyers, and roughly one in every four customers chooses to repurchase the iconic WagonR, speaks volumes about the trust customers have placed in the brand."  
 
First-Generation (1999 – 2009)
 
The Maruti Suzuki WagonR was originally sold as a kei car in Japan during the 1990s and was later adapted for the Indian market. The first-generation model, launched in 1999, competed with the likes of the Hyundai Santro. Powered by a 1.1-litre, four-cylinder F10D petrol engine producing 64 bhp and 84 Nm of peak torque, the WagonR was positioned as a slightly premium option, offering an upgrade for owners of entry-level models such as the Maruti Suzuki 800 and Omni.
 
This generation received two facelifts: a minor update in 2003, followed by a major redesign in 2006, which introduced significant cosmetic changes as well as a new LPG variant.
 
Second-Generation (2010 – 2018)

The second-generation Maruti Suzuki WagonR was built on a new platform, sharing its underpinnings with the fourth-generation WagonR sold in Japan. This iteration was larger and came equipped with enhanced features, including power windows on all doors, a 2-DIN integrated audio system with AUX and USB connectivity, ABS, airbags, and a new 1.0-litre, three-cylinder K10B petrol engine.
 
A facelift was introduced in 2013, and in 2014 a top-end variant named the Stingray was launched. The Stingray featured a redesigned front end and additional features such as projector headlights and alloy wheels.
 
Third-Generation (2019 – Present)
 
The third-generation WagonR, launched in 2019, is based on Maruti Suzuki’s Heartect platform, which also underpins several of the brand’s premium models, including the Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Fronx, Brezza, and Ertiga. This generation marked a significant upgrade over its predecessor, with larger dimensions and a more refined cabin featuring a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as steering-mounted audio controls.
 
It is available with two engine options: a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder K10B petrol engine and a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K12M petrol engine. Additionally, the WagonR is offered with a CNG powertrain, making it India’s highest-selling CNG car, with over 660,000 WagonR S-CNG units sold to date.

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

