Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman dons a Kanjeevaram saree from Tamil Nadu

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha at 11 am on Sunday. This will be her ninth Budget in a row, making her the longest-serving finance minister to do so consecutively.

Over the years, Sitharaman’s choice of saree on Budget Day has become a tradition. Each year, her attire reflects rich handloom and textile heritage. For her ninth consecutive Budget presentation , she wore a deep maroon Kanjeevaram saree from Tamil Nadu. The saree featured a rich maroon base with an elegant gold and black border.

What makes a Kanjeevaram saree special?

Kanjeevaram sarees, also called Kanchipuram sarees, come from Kanchipuram town in Tamil Nadu. Their weaving tradition dates back to the Chola dynasty.

Made from mulberry silk, these sarees are known for their heavy fabric and detailed zari work. Gold or silver threads are used to create motifs inspired by temples, peacocks and flowers.

Prices depend on the quality of silk and craftsmanship. Simple handloom Kanjeevaram sarees start at around ₹2,250 and can go up to ₹12,000. Premium pure silk sarees with detailed designs can cost between ₹80,000 and ₹500,000 or more.

Budget 2025: Tribute to Bihar’s Madhubani art

Last year, Sitharaman chose a saree that honoured Madhubani art from Bihar. The off-white handloom silk saree paid tribute to Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi. It featured fish motifs embroidered in black, red, and orange threads, along with a golden border.

2024: Sitharaman wore an off-white Mangalagiri saree with a magenta border, showcasing Andhra Pradesh’s textile tradition.

2023: A bold red silk saree with a black-and-gold temple border was chosen. Traditional motifs like chariots and peacocks symbolise strength and stability.

2022: Sitharaman opted for a deep brown Bomkai saree from Odisha, highlighted by fine silver zari work that reflected the skill of Odisha’s weavers.

2021: A Pochampally ikat saree was worn by Sitharaman from Telangana, known for its geometric patterns.

2020: She wore a bright yellow silk saree with a blue border, representing hope and growth during the early phase of the Covid-19 crisis.