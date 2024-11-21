Adani, associates' allegations may warrant rigorous legal scrutiny: Experts

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has criminally indicted Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, and several of his business associates on five counts. These include promising more than $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials to secure solar energy contracts, conspiring to commit securities and wire fraud, and orchestrating “a multi-billion dollar scheme” to defraud US investors and global financial institutions by making “false and misleading statements.”
In a parallel move, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani (Gautam’s nephew and head of Adani Green Energy), and Cyril Cabanes, a senior executive of Azure Power Global Limited, with involvement in a massive bribery scheme involving Adani Green and Azure Power, a New Delhi-headquartered renewable energy company formerly listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
While the DoJ’s charges are criminal, the SEC’s charges are civil.
The indictment announced by the SEC encompasses allegations of securities and wire fraud, as well as violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and the Foreign Extortion Prevention Act (FEPA).
Under US law, particularly in cases involving multiple counts of conspiracy, securities fraud, wire fraud, and obstruction of justice, follow-up actions typically commence with the issuance of an indictment, formally charging the defendants with the alleged crimes.
Experts say that under the provisions of US law, particularly the FCPA, an indictment of this nature is a serious offence, potentially attracting severe consequences, including arrest, monetary penalties, and custodial sentences.
The FCPA explicitly prohibits the payment of bribes to foreign officials for the purpose of obtaining or retaining business advantages. Its extraterritorial reach allows the prosecution of foreign nationals if their actions have a demonstrable nexus to US commerce or financial systems.
“The question of whether Mr Adani, an Indian national, can be prosecuted by US courts hinges upon the extraterritorial application of the FCPA. The statute provides that any individual or entity engaging in corrupt practices involving US-linked financial systems, such as dollar-denominated transactions or the use of US-based intermediaries, may be brought within its ambit. Should it be established that any element of the alleged bribery scheme engaged with US interests—such as financial institutions, listed companies, or contractual arrangements implicating US commerce—the US courts may assert jurisdiction. While India’s domestic law does not preclude such extraterritorial assertions, the practical enforceability of any conviction would require the cooperation of Indian authorities, who typically approach such matters with caution, mindful of sovereignty and diplomatic considerations,” said Tushar Kumar, advocate, Supreme Court of India.
Kumar added that the initiation of a parallel investigation by Indian authorities remains plausible, particularly if a formal request is made by US prosecutors under the framework of a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) or similar bilateral arrangement. “Given that the allegations purportedly involve the payment of bribes to unnamed Indian officials, there may exist a prima facie case for inquiry under India’s Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, among other statutes. However, the decision to initiate such proceedings rests with the Government of India, and any action would likely be influenced by the sufficiency of evidence provided by US authorities, as well as prevailing political and institutional considerations,” he said.
Given the severity of the charges and extraterritorial jurisdiction, US authorities may initiate extradition procedures to bring the defendants within US jurisdiction, said Kunal Sharma, partner, Singhania & Co. “Upon arrest, the defendants would be required to make an initial appearance before a magistrate judge. During this appearance, they would be informed of the charges against them, and the judge would determine the conditions of their release, which could include bail,” he said.
Regarding Mr Adani’s freedom of movement, Kumar noted that there appears to be no immediate legal impediment preventing him from travelling internationally unless an Interpol Red Notice or similar international warrant is issued at the behest of US prosecutors. “Such measures would necessitate cooperation from the host jurisdiction and could restrict his movement to countries that are parties to extradition treaties with the United States. Furthermore, domestic action by Indian authorities, such as the suspension or revocation of his passport under the Passports Act, 1967, remains a theoretical possibility, albeit one that requires procedural justification,” he said.
Meanwhile, Sharma stated that while Indian courts emphasise due process, international obligations under bilateral treaties or multilateral conventions, such as the UN Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), could supersede Indian laws in matters involving serious crimes like bribery or corruption. “In such cases, the Indian government may be compelled to take action in accordance with these international agreements, which could include restricting Mr Adani's ability to travel abroad,” he said.
What next for Adani?
In terms of legal strategy, Mr Adani can avail himself of several robust defences to safeguard his position, said Kumar. “Foremost among these is a jurisdictional challenge, wherein it may be contended that the alleged acts lack a sufficient nexus to the territorial or extraterritorial jurisdiction of the United States. Further, his defence may challenge the evidentiary basis of the allegations, particularly where the prosecution relies upon circumstantial evidence or testimony of potentially compromised credibility. Mr Adani may also assert that he lacked direct knowledge or involvement in any alleged improprieties, relying on the principle of mens rea to argue that liability, if any, rests with other executives or intermediaries. Demonstrating the existence of robust corporate compliance mechanisms designed to prevent such misconduct may also serve as a mitigating factor, undermining claims of institutional complicity,” he explained.
Meanwhile, Alay Razvi, managing partner, Accord Juris, said the Supreme Court of India had directed Sebi to submit a report on the Adani investigation within a specified timeframe, and their failure to do so could amount to contempt of court. “It reflects poorly on the regulator's efficiency. These actions will cause a downturn and impact the stock,” he said.
Nilesh Tribhuvann, managing partner, White & Brief - Advocates & Solicitors, said that beyond the financial markets, the indictment could have far-reaching implications for India’s regulatory and business landscape. “Domestically, agencies such as Sebi and the RBI might face mounting pressure to investigate Adani’s operations to reassure investors about the integrity of Indian capital markets. Internationally, this incident could strain India-US business relations and dampen foreign investment enthusiasm, as global stakeholders may view Indian conglomerates with increased caution,” he said.
“The ramifications of these accusations highlight the significance of keeping people accountable at all levels of leadership by demonstrating how financial misconduct may harm a company's reputation, disrupt markets, and undermine investor faith,” said Ayush Jindal, advocate, Supreme Court.