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Home / Companies / News / Aditya Khaitan steps down from Kilburn Engineering board amid changes

Aditya Khaitan steps down from Kilburn Engineering board amid changes

Aditya Khaitan steps down as non-executive director of Kilburn Engineering, citing other commitments amid board-level changes within the promoter group

Kilburn engineering

Kilburn Engineering | Image: company website

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 6:51 PM IST

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Aditya Khaitan, a member of the promoter family of Kilburn Engineering, has stepped down from the company’s board, it said on Thursday. The move follows the resignation of Amritanshu Khaitan from the board of group firm McLeod Russel, the tea producer.
 
In a regulatory filing, Kilburn informed that Aditya Khaitan, non-executive director, had tendered his resignation from the directorship of the company due to other commitments, with effect from March 19, 2026. 
Khaitan’s resignation letter mentioned that he was resigning as a non-executive director of Kilburn Engineering with immediate effect in order to devote more time to his other endeavours. The younger son of Brij Mohan Khaitan and Amritanshu’s uncle is the chairman and managing director of the country’s largest bulk tea producer. 
 
The back-to-back boardroom changes at the two companies — McLeod and Kilburn — signal a demarcation of operational control and governance within the promoter group.

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 6:51 PM IST

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