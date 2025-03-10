Monday, March 10, 2025 | 11:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / AI development risks bias due to underrepresentation of women: Microsoft

AI development risks bias due to underrepresentation of women: Microsoft

The need for greater female participation is especially critical in emerging fields like cybersecurity, where demand is high, but women remain underrepresented

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Himani Agrawal, Chief Partner Officer, Microsoft India and South Asia, believes that inclusion is a shared responsibility. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The underrepresentation of women in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) poses a significant risk of perpetuating the prevailing societal biases into future technologies, according to a top Microsoft executive.

Himani Agrawal, Chief Partner Officer, Microsoft India and South Asia, believes that inclusion is a shared responsibility and if AI continues to be shaped without diverse perspectives, the biases of today risk becoming hardwired into the technology of tomorrow.

"This isn't just a number's problem; it's about the future we're building. If AI is shaping the world, then the people shaping AI need to reflect the world's diversity. Otherwise, the biases of today risk becoming hardwired into the technology of tomorrow.

 

"That's why we need to start early -- sparking curiosity in young girls, strengthening mentorship networks, and ensuring women have the skills and leadership opportunities to drive AI forward," Agrawal said in a conversation with PTI.

This holistic approach is crucial to address the "leaky pipeline", where entering the workforce and staying there can feel like an uphill task for many women, she added.

Also Read

India Development Centre (IDC) campus in Noida (aerial view)

Microsoft conducts ground breaking ceremony of proposed Noida campus

OpenAI's logo

UK closes antitrust investigation into Microsoft-OpenAI collaboration

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

CCI rejects complaint against Microsoft over Windows anti-virus bundling

Microsoft Skype and Teams

Microsoft to discontinue Skype in May 2025: What's next for existing users?

Premiumquantum computing, AI, CHIP

It's a quantum leap in computing with India joining the global race

This concern is particularly relevant as AI increasingly shapes various aspects of life, from healthcare and finance to education and employment. An AI trained primarily on data reflecting existing societal imbalances could perpetuate those very imbalances, creating a feedback loop of bias.

She shared that women comprise 31.6 per cent of Microsoft's core workforce, and the company is actively working towards better inclusion.

The need for greater female participation is especially critical in emerging fields like cybersecurity, where demand is high, but women remain underrepresented.

"The real challenge and opportunity lies in ensuring that women don't just enter the workforce but thrive in it. Technology has the power to be an equaliser, offering flexible careers, diverse roles, and limitless possibilities. Yet, the crucial transition from mid-level to leadership remains a hurdle for many women. That's where an inclusive culture makes all the difference," Agrawal said.

Inclusion is about fostering a workplace where women don't have to choose between ambition and balance, where mentorship and support systems empower them to navigate pivotal career moments with confidence.

The road ahead is about creating environments where women feel empowered by mentorship, equal access, and a culture that celebrates their contributions, she said.

"True inclusion is about more than representation; it's about reimagining the way work fits into women's lives. When we get the formula right -- when technology, policies, and workplace culture work in harmony -- we unlock limitless potential."  Agrawal underscored the need to ensure that digital access isn't a privilege, but a right. Expanding broadband infrastructure, integrating AI-powered learning platforms into schools, and fostering digital literacy from an early age can be game-changers, she said, turning limitations into opportunities.

With the right digital tools and skills, women who once faced barriers to employment can now start businesses, access new markets, and build sustainable careers--without having to leave their communities.

She advocated for creating an equitable workplace, where men are not mere bystanders but active allies who champion inclusion, challenge biases, and create inclusive spaces.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Farmers' union accuses RCF of unfair sales tactics; file complaint with CCI

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma to acquire US based onco-derma firm Checkpoint for $355 mn

Debasish Panda, Chairman, IRDAI (Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Govt seeks applications for Irdai chief's post as Panda's term ends soon

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma to acquire US based Checkpoint Therapeutics for $355 million

PremiumVelusamy R, president of automotive technology and product development, M&M Ltd

M&M at number 2: Hybrid tech development, EV plans to drive its future

Topics : Microsoft artifical intelligence AI technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather Champions Trophy 2025 Price MoneyLatest News LIVEParliament Budget Session LIVEPUBG 3.7 UpdateTSPSC Results
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon