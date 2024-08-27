Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Air India adds 7 regional languages to enhance customer support services

Air India adds 7 regional languages to enhance customer support services

The seven languages that have been in the airline's round-the-clock customer support services are Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu

Air India

Special assistance in Indian languages to Air India customers will be available from 0800 am to 2300 pm. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 6:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India on Tuesday said it has enhanced its customer support services by adding seven new languages to its IVR system, including Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Malayalam, besides the existing English and Hindi.
IVR (Interactive Voice Response) system will now automatically recognise the customer's language preference based on the user's mobile network, eliminating the need to manually choose a language, and thereby reducing the response time, the airline said in a statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The seven languages that have been in the airline's round-the-clock customer support services are Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu, the statement said.
Air India has recently set up five new contact centres, offering round-the-clock assistance to its customers worldwide with dedicated desks for premium and frequent flyers.
Special assistance in Indian languages to Air India customers will be available from 0800 am to 2300 pm, every day, the airline said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Air India

Air India fined Rs 99 lakh for operating flight with unqualified pilots

Premiumair

Indian carriers almost catch up with Emirates on the Dubai route

Air India

DGCA slaps Rs 90 lakh fine on Air India for flying with unqualified crew

Vinesh Phogat

LIVE news: Delhi police has withdrawn security of women wrestlers, says Vinesh Phogat

Scoot

40% of our traffic from India goes beyond Singapore: Scoot Airline

Topics : Air India Customer Service airline customer service

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon