Air India enters into codeshare partnership with Air New Zealand

On Wednesday, both airlines signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost air connectivity between the two countries

Generally, a codeshare partnership allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carrier on a single ticket.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 10:18 PM IST

Air India and Air New Zealand on Wednesday entered into a codeshare partnership and both airlines will also explore the possibility of starting direct flights between India and New Zealand.

On Wednesday, both airlines signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost air connectivity between the two countries.

"The MoU includes the establishment of a new codeshare partnership on 16 routes between India, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand," a release said.

Generally, a codeshare partnership allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carrier on a single ticket.

Further, both carriers will explore the introduction of a direct service between India and New Zealand by the end of 2028, subject to new aircraft deliveries and approvals from relevant government regulators.

 

"We are delighted to be deepening our relationship with Air New Zealand, which follows the recent expansion of our codeshare partnerships with Lufthansa Group, Singapore Airlines, and All Nippon Airways.

"This partnership will not only strengthen our presence and simplify customer journeys but also help us develop traffic so that, in time to come, we may viably operate a non-stop service between India and New Zealand, which we and Air New Zealand have committed to explore together with the respective authorities," Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said.

Wilson was born in New Zealand.

Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran said India represents a key growth market for the airline.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 10:17 PM IST

