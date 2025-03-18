Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Air India CEO Wilson warns aircraft shortage to last at least 4 years

Air India CEO Wilson warns aircraft shortage to last at least 4 years

Wilson said he sees pinch points in the supply of narrowbody jet engines, business and first class seats, and some elements of aircraft fuselages

Campbell Wilson, Campbell, Wilson, Air India CEO

Air India is in the midst of an ambitious turnaround strategy two years after Tata Group took control of the airline. (Photo: PTI)

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Tuesday said the global aircraft shortage hampering airline growth will persist for four to five years as supply snags hobble production at jetmakers Boeing and Airbus.

Speaking at an event organised by travel news website Skift, Wilson said he sees pinch points in the supply of narrowbody jet engines, business and first class seats, and some elements of aircraft fuselages.

Air India is in the midst of an ambitious turnaround strategy two years after Tata Group took control of the airline, but its restructuring efforts have been complicated by jet delivery delays.

These setbacks have forced the airline to operate older jets longer than planned, increasing maintenance costs and slowing its modernization and expansion drive.

 

When asked about how Air India plans to navigate delays, Wilson told reporters: "There is not a lot we can do. We are victims of circumstance, as is every other airline."

Also Read

Air India

4 one-way tickets: How to convert bank points for extra Air India rewards

Air India

Air India launches 'Maharaja Club Points Plus' offer for frequent flyers

Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air plans to expand, eyes partnership with Air India and IndiGo

Air India

Upgrade to Air India's premium economy for Rs 599 more than economy fares

Air India

'Polythene bags, rags…': What clogged lavatories on Air India flight

"If you are capacity constrained, you need to be a little bit more ruthless with respect to where you deploy aircraft to mazimise the return," he added. "It means you can't expand to places you would otherwise like to expand."

The competition among airlines to lease aircraft and the different configurations available make leasing aircraft challenging, Wilson added.

In 2023, as a part of the multi-billion-dollar revamp, Air India ordered 470 jets from Airbus and Boeing, including 10 of the U.S. planemaker's much-delayed 777X aircraft and 190 Boeing 737 MAX jets.

Late last year, the airline ordered 100 more Airbus aircraft.

When asked about delivery timelines for 777X, Wilson said, "Who knows?" His comment underlined uncertainty among airlines who have ordered the jet that is considered a successor to Boeing's 777, one of the most commercially successful long-haul airliners.

Last month, Wilson told Reuters Air India was holding off on exercising its outstanding options to buy additional Boeing jets until the planemaker has cleared its backlog.

Boeing is recovering from a near two-month crippling worker strike last year. The planemaker cannot produce more than 38 737 MAX aircraft per month because of a cap set by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

LIC

LIC to announce acquisition in health insurance firm by Mar 31: CEO Mohanty

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra extends partnership with Google Cloud to boost AI adoption

IndusInd Bank

Indusind Bank's funding cost shot up 15bps in a week amid derivative loss

paytm money

Paytm Money gets Sebi registration as research analyst, investment adviser

IndusInd Bank

Moody's affirms IndusInd's ratings; places on review for downgrade

Topics : Air India aircrafts Aviation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEIIT JAM Result 2025CBSE 10th Computer Paper AnalysisStarlink Debut in India SoonIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon