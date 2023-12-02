Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Air India pilot unions express concern over flight duty, rest period scheme

The two unions -- Indian Pilots' Guild (IPG) and Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) -- in a joint communication to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation made the allegations

Air India

The pilot unions have also sought a review and assessment of the issue by the DGCA.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 8:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Air India pilot unions IPG and ICPA on Saturday expressed "deep concern" over the flight duty and rest period scheme adopted by the Tata Group airline, accusing the carrier of deviating from the DGCA-approved norms.
The two unions -- Indian Pilots' Guild (IPG) and Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) -- in a joint communication to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation also alleged that the introduction of a side policy, along with the flight duty time limitation (FDTL) scheme, by Air India seems to "undermine the authority and purpose" of the DGCA approval.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The pilot unions have also sought a review and assessment of the issue by the DGCA, requesting it to take appropriate measures to address the matter.
Pilots and cabin crew's flight duty time limitations are governed by the aviation safety regulator DGCA, which proposed more rest hours for the pilots last month.
In recent months, the issue of fatigue has been in focus, especially after the death of an IndiGo pilot, who had collapsed at the boarding gate of Nagpur airport in September. And last month, an Air India pilot during a training session showed signs of discomfort and later died at the Delhi airport.
However, Air India said the pilot was not on active flying duty and was undergoing conversion training to operate wide-body aircraft.
"We are writing to express our deep concern and disappointment regarding recent developments concerning the Flight and Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) scheme at Air India," the two Air India pilot unions said in the communication addressed to the DGCA.
Alleging that there has been a "deviation" from the DGCA-approved Air India FDTL scheme, and an "Air India Rostering practices Policy" has been suddenly framed and implemented by the management from December 1, the letter stated that the "policy is in violation of DGCA CAR FDTL and that it is not part of the DGCA-approved Air India FDTL Scheme.

Also Read

DGCA forms panel to ensure gender equality in civil aviation sector

Sachin Pilot may launch his 'Pragatisheel Congress' on June 11: Report

Off-duty pilot hit with 167 charges, tries to shut down engines mid-air

DGCA slaps Rs 10 lakh penalty on Air India for CAR non-compliance

India has right vision for aviation sector, needs caution with taxes: IATA

Chennai-based Shrinithi Capital aims to double AUM to Rs 600 cr by 2024

Wipro Consumer Care-Ventures launches Rs 250 cr fund for startups

Tata Power acquires Bikaner-Neemrana Transmission Project via bidding

Bharti Telecom buys 1.35% stake in Bharti Airtel for Rs 8,301 crore

Air India completes title transfer of fourth A350 aircraft, says CEO

"The said policy is not approved by the DGCA. The DGCA plays a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and reliability of civil aviation operations in our country. The approval of the FDTL scheme is a testament to the thorough evaluation and consideration of safety measures to protect both airline crew members and passengers," it added.
"The policy seems to undermine the authority and purpose of DGCA approval.
"We kindly urge the DGCA to review and assess the implications of Air India's side policy on the FDTL CAR. It is crucial to ensure that any changes made by airlines align with the approved regulations and do not compromise the safety and well-being of crew and passengers," the letter noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Air India DGCA Directorate General of Civil Aviation Civil Aviation

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 8:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal Box Office CollectionTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon