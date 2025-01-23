Business Standard

Amazon Web Services to invest Rs 60,000 cr for expansion in Telangana

AWS which had earlier announced to invest $4.4 billion by 2030 to develop its cloud infrastructure in Telangana has so far developed three sites in the state with an investment of around $1 billion

AWS has requested the state government for facilitating allocation of additional land for their expansion plans, for which the government agreed

Amazon Web Services (AWS) will invest Rs 60,000 crore to expand its data centre infrastructure in Telangana, state government said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu held meetings with senior executives from AWS at the ongoing World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland, it added.

"AWS will be expanding its data centres in Hyderabad in a big way with plans for fresh investment of around Rs 60,000 crores. With this AWS Region in Hyderabad will play an increasingly important role in supporting AWS's growth of cloud services in India, including AI in the future," a state government press release issued on Thursday stated.

 

The AWS side was represented by Michael Punke, Vice President, Global Public Policy. The leaders discussed the Telangana government's supportive role in creating a welcoming environment for establishing data center infrastructure in the state, and the strategic importance of the state for AWS's operations in India, it said.

AWS which had earlier announced to invest $4.4 billion by 2030 to develop its cloud infrastructure in Telangana has so far developed three sites in the state with an investment of around $1 billion. These three centres are already operational.

AWS has requested the state government for facilitating allocation of additional land for their expansion plans, for which the government agreed, the release said.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said, "we are delighted with the growth of confidence of global businesses like Amazon for making huge investments as never before in our state now. The efforts of the last one year have truly borne fruit. This is TelanganaRising vision at work.

Sridhar Babu, said that with this deal, Hyderabad is set to be recognised as Data Centres hub of India and an undisputed leader in the space. Amazon, with its expansion plans, is committed to supporting the digital ambitions of Telangana, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

