Amul seeks return of ice cream tub from customer after centipede complaint

Ice cream maker Amul on Monday said that it has asked a customer in Noida to return to the company an ice cream tub, in which she claimed to have found an insect.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to her because of this incident. During our meeting with the customer, we had requested the customer to provide the said ice cream tub for investigation, but unfortunately, the customer refused to hand over the same,” the company said, adding that it will further investigate the matter once the customer returns the package. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The issue involves the pack and supply chain operations of the company.

Meanwhile, the food safety authority in Noida has launched a probe into the matter.

On Sunday, a woman from Noida shared photos on social media platform X, showing an insect in the pack.

“Once we receive the complaint pack from the customer, we shall investigate the matter from all angles and again get back to our customers with the findings,” the company further said.

This is the second such incident to have been reported in a week’s time. On June 13, a customer in Mumbai’s Malad area alleged that he had found a human finger in an ice cream cone he had ordered online.

In response, a company spokesperson had said, “Product quality and safety being our highest priority. We’ve taken this incident very seriously. We have stopped manufacturing at this third-party manufacturing facility. We have isolated the said product at the facility, our warehouses, and at the market level.”

Inspections at the site were carried out by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the state Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

After conducting an inspection of the factory premises where the alleged batch was manufactured, the FSSAI’s west region office in Mumbai suspended the manufacturer’s licence.

The manufacturer, Fortune Dairy Industries, is based at Indapur, Pune. The state FDA had also carried out inspections at the seller's premises in Mumbai and samples of the batch were taken, FSSAI said.

"Interim action has been taken to suspend the FSSAI licence and production activities of the said factory premises till further orders. Explanation has also been sought from the food business operator who has sold/delivered the alleged product to the complainant. Further investigation of the complaint is under progress," the regulator said.