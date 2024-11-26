Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Andhra govt mulls next steps on Adani, if power deal can be scrapped

Andhra govt mulls next steps on Adani, if power deal can be scrapped

Andhra Pradesh's state government was digging into all the internal files from the previous administration, under which the alleged misconduct took place

adani

The US charges are the biggest setback for billionaire Adani. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters HYDERABAD
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 6:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Andhra Pradesh state is reviewing government files and will explore if it is possible to cancel a power supply contract linked to the Adani Group, whose billionaire founder has been indicted in the United States, a top official told Reuters.

US authorities have charged Gautam Adani and seven others with agreeing to pay bribes of $265 million to unnamed Indian government officials to obtain solar power-supply contracts in Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and the federal territory of Jammu and Kashmir, between 2021 and 2022.

Most of the alleged bribes - $228 million - were paid to a government official to get Andhra Pradesh's state electricity distribution companies to agree to purchase power, stated the US indictment. Adani has said the allegations are baseless.

 

Andhra Pradesh's state government was "digging into all the internal files" from the previous administration, under which the alleged misconduct took place, state Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav told Reuters on Monday.

"We will also examine what can be done next, like is there a possibility to cancel the contract ... state government is looking into this issue closely," Keshav said.

A spokesperson for the Adani Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

More From This Section

Adani group

TotalEnergies pauses investments in Adani Group after bribery charges

Hindustan Unilever

HUL ice-cream business demerger clears first hurdle after board nod

SBI, State Bank Of India

State Bank of India to channel $1.5 billion in global book in 4 months

road monetisation

Ashoka Buildcon receives LOA for Nhai project worth Rs 1,391 crore

Share purchase, agreement, deal

Grid Equipments to divest 8.38% stake in GE Vernova T&D through OFS

The previous Andhra Pradesh ruling party, YSR Congress Party, last week denied any wrongdoing.

The US indictment document said that following payment of alleged bribes to Indian officials, Andhra Pradesh's electricity distribution companies entered into a power supply agreement to purchase "approximately seven gigawatts of solar power - by far the largest amount of any Indian state or region."

The US charges are the biggest setback for billionaire Adani, whose company shares and bonds have fallen sharply since the indictment.

French oil major TotalEnergies, which has a 20 per cent stake in Adani Green, halted further investment into the Adani Group on Monday.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Vedanta

Vedanta to proceed with dollar bond sale in first post-Adani credit test

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Comfortable liquidity, enough debt cover for 28 months: Adani group

Adani

GQG Partners reaffirms confidence in Adani group despite US indictment

adani

US SEC Adani allegations unlikely to significantly impact business: GQG

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Winter Session update: Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am on Nov 27

Topics : Adani Group Adani Gautam Adani SEC indictment Andhra Pradesh Power Sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 6:20 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon