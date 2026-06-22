ArcelorMittal ties with Amazon Web Services to automate global operations

ArcelorMittal on Monday said it has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to automate its global operations through the US tech major's cloud and AI capabilities.

"The collaboration brings AWS cloud and AI capabilities directly to ArcelorMittal's manufacturing processes, providing opportunities for further optimisation and improvement of safety, asset reliability and energy efficiency," the steel major, which also has a presence in India, said in a statement.

The company said it will converge some of its operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) on AWS infrastructure, designed for security and scale, extending cloud and AI to the edge of its production environments.

Using AWS services across industrial IoT, real-time sensor data and machine learning, the company will deploy AI at the point of production, enabling predictive maintenance, computer-vision quality control, process optimisation and digital twins of its physical assets and production lines.

Further, to advance digital and artificial intelligence adoption at scale, AWS will design and deliver a comprehensive education programme for ArcelorMittal's global workforce.

"By converging our operational and information technology on a single secure platform, we are moving to digitally enabled operations - safer for our people, more reliable in output, and more sustainable by design. This is how we industrialise AI at scale across the steelmaking value chain," said Nik Puri, Group CIO & CISO at ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal is one of the world's leading integrated steel and mining companies with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking operations in 14 countries.