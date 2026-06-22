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Home / Companies / News / Startup discovery platform Ideabaaz buys stake in KickSky Space Lab

Startup discovery platform Ideabaaz buys stake in KickSky Space Lab

The partnership aims to identify, support and scale Indian deep-tech and space-tech startups by connecting founders with specialised networks, investors and global growth opportunities

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Representative image (Photo: AdobeStock)

Udisha Srivastav
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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Ideabaaz, a startup discovery and entrepreneurship platform, has acquired a stake in KickSky Space Lab, the country’s maiden venture capital (VC)-backed space-tech accelerator. The partnership will help identify, support and scale homegrown deep-tech and space-tech companies.
 
The development took place during VivaTech 2026, Europe’s largest startup and technology event, held in Paris, France.
 
The companies said that through the collaboration, founders from the Ideabaaz ecosystem will gain access to KickSky’s specialised networks across space-tech and frontier technologies, including industry experts, research institutions, venture investors, corporates and international partners. KickSky Space Lab startups, in turn, will benefit from Ideabaaz’s national reach, gaining broader visibility and access to investors.
 
 
“India’s deep-tech ecosystem is seeing rapid growth across space-tech, aerospace, artificial intelligence, robotics, advanced manufacturing, climate technologies and defence innovation. Yet many of the country’s most promising ventures continue to struggle with access to specialised ecosystems, strategic partnerships, global customers and growth capital. This partnership is designed to address that gap directly,” the companies said in a joint statement.
 
KickSky was co-founded by Riceberg Ventures, E2MC Ventures and Aniara Space to accelerate the country’s emergence as a global leader in space-tech and frontier technologies.

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Over two cohorts, the accelerator said it has built a strong track record of connecting early-stage founders with investors, industry partners, government stakeholders and international opportunities.
 
Speaking on the announcement, Ankit Anand said, “For India to become a global deep-tech powerhouse, we need more than capital. We need ecosystems that help founders bridge the gap between scientific innovation and commercial success. Together with Ideabaaz, we can help founders build technologies in India and scale them internationally.”
 
Adding to this, Mudit Kumar said, “India has no shortage of talent or breakthrough ideas. What many founders need is access — the right ecosystem, the right visibility, and the right opportunities at the right time. This partnership ensures that exceptional deep-tech founders from every corner of India can access the networks and resources needed to compete globally.”
 

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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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