Atomberg raises $86 mn in series C funding from Temasek, Steadview Capital



The round also saw participation from Trifecta Capital and existing investors Jungle Ventures and Inflexor Ventures. Atomberg, a digital consumer appliances brand, has raised $86 million in series C funding led by Singaporean investor Temasek and Steadview Capital, via a mix of primary and secondary issuances.



Atomberg said it will use the money to strengthen manufacturing, develop new products, and deepen its offline presence in key regions. The start-up’s products include mixer grinders, the ‘Aris’ series of energy-efficient fans, and smart locks. Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Atomberg on this transaction.



Sibabrata Das, Co-founder at Atomberg, concurred, saying, “This round of funding will allow us to accelerate our growth, expand our team, and deliver even greater value to our customers.” “Atomberg is an engineering-led product-first company focused on solving latent consumer problems,” said Manoj Meena, Atomberg’s co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO). “With this round of fundraising, our focus is on enhancing product development and improving our product suite.”

Also Read Manipal Health aims adding 3,600 beds yrs after Temasek controlling stake HealthKart raises $135 million in funding from Temasek, A91 Partners Temasek buys majority stake in Manipal Health in largest wellness deal Temasek scouts for opportunities in healthcare, retail and tech firms New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on Ola launches 'Prime Plus' cabs for cancellation-free rides; details here JioCinema, NBCUniversal sign partnership pact to bring NBCU films to India ONGC Videsh has around $100 mn of dividend income stuck in Russia: Official Zomato joins Dial4242 to provide medical support to delivery partners As Go First seeks to plug exit, 200 pilots accept Air India's job offer



The company had previously raised $20 million back in December 2021 as growth funding from jungle Ventures. It has reportedly raised nearly $130 million to date. The fundraise comes amid the so-called funding winter where start-ups are struggling to raise capital. Atomberg, on the other hand, claims that the latest funding round comes on the back of around 100 per cent year-on-year growth by the company. Although the firm did not share its latest financials, its revenue from operations in FY22 scaled up 2.5X to Rs 356 crore, as against Rs 143 crore in FY21.