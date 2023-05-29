close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Atomberg raises $86 mn in series C funding from Temasek, Steadview Capital

Consumer appliances start-ups will use the financing to strengthen manufacturing, develop new products

Aryaman Gupta
startups, unicorn, funding, fintech, MSME, listing, companies

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 3:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Atomberg, a digital consumer appliances brand, has raised $86 million in series C funding led by Singaporean investor Temasek and Steadview Capital, via a mix of primary and secondary issuances.
The round also saw participation from Trifecta Capital and existing investors Jungle Ventures and Inflexor Ventures.

Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Atomberg on this transaction.
Atomberg said it will use the money to strengthen manufacturing, develop new products, and deepen its offline presence in key regions. The start-up’s products include mixer grinders, the ‘Aris’ series of energy-efficient fans, and smart locks.  

“Atomberg is an engineering-led product-first company focused on solving latent consumer problems,” said Manoj Meena, Atomberg’s co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO). “With this round of fundraising, our focus is on enhancing product development and improving our product suite.”
Sibabrata Das, Co-founder at Atomberg, concurred, saying, “This round of funding will allow us to accelerate our growth, expand our team, and deliver even greater value to our customers.”

Also Read

Manipal Health aims adding 3,600 beds yrs after Temasek controlling stake

HealthKart raises $135 million in funding from Temasek, A91 Partners

Temasek buys majority stake in Manipal Health in largest wellness deal

Temasek scouts for opportunities in healthcare, retail and tech firms

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

Ola launches 'Prime Plus' cabs for cancellation-free rides; details here

JioCinema, NBCUniversal sign partnership pact to bring NBCU films to India

ONGC Videsh has around $100 mn of dividend income stuck in Russia: Official

Zomato joins Dial4242 to provide medical support to delivery partners

As Go First seeks to plug exit, 200 pilots accept Air India's job offer


The fundraise comes amid the so-called funding winter where start-ups are struggling to raise capital. Atomberg, on the other hand, claims that the latest funding round comes on the back of around 100 per cent year-on-year growth by the company. Although the firm did not share its latest financials, its revenue from operations in FY22 scaled up 2.5X to Rs 356 crore, as against Rs 143 crore in FY21.
The company had previously raised $20 million back in December 2021 as growth funding from jungle Ventures. It has reportedly raised nearly $130 million to date.

“Atomberg's deep engineering expertise and focus on solving consumer problems through innovative products align perfectly with our strategy of backing the fastest growing companies across the consumer and technology sectors in India,” said Ravi Mehta, founder and CIO at Steadview Capital.
Atomberg, which was founded in 2012, said it is present in more than 15,000 retail touch points in India.
Topics : startups in India Digital Consumer

First Published: May 29 2023 | 3:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IPCA Laboratories Q4 results: Net profit declines 41% to Rs 76.52 crore

Q4 earnings, Q4, Q4 results
2 min read

Ola launches 'Prime Plus' cabs for cancellation-free rides; details here

Ola launches ‘Prime Plus’
2 min read

JioCinema, NBCUniversal sign partnership pact to bring NBCU films to India

JioCinema
2 min read

ONGC Videsh has around $100 mn of dividend income stuck in Russia: Official

ONGC, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
4 min read

Zomato joins Dial4242 to provide medical support to delivery partners

Zomato, food delivery
2 min read

Most Popular

Bombay Burmah makes Rs 1,866-crore provisions for Go First exposure

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Foreign VC funding in India declines 72% as unicorn machines stutter

US dollar
4 min read

Tata Capital Fin Services to raise upto Rs 7,000 crore through NCDs

Tata Capital Financial Services eyes to double loan book to Rs 500 billion
2 min read

JSW Steel eyes coking coal assets to beef up raw material security

chart
3 min read

Tesla's U-turn on India in search for new EV manufacturing destination

Tesla, elon Musk
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon