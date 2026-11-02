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Azim Premji Foundation launches programme to support social startups

The programme will help young development professionals establish grassroots organisations in underserved areas, with applications open until 31 December 2026 for its first cohort

Azim Premji foundation

An Azim Premji Foundation initiative aims to support professionals in setting up grassroots organisations to serve underserved communities (Photo: Company's website)

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2026 | 7:42 PM IST

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The Azim Premji Foundation has launched a Social Startups Programme to support development sector professionals in setting up and leading civil society organisations that address the needs of underserved communities.
 
Many professionals have years of experience working with communities and understand their challenges but lack the financial support and guidance to start organisations of their own. The programme aims to bridge this gap by providing financial assistance, guidance and learning opportunities to help them build locally rooted organisations.
 
“We need more organisations working at the grassroots, especially in underserved areas. Many experienced professionals understand the challenges communities face and want to contribute more,” said Rajib Ghosh, head - philanthropy, Azim Premji Foundation. “This programme aims to help them take that step and build organisations of their own. This is distinct from the Foundation’s regular grants programme that supports existing, registered organisations (both mature and more recently early-stage).”
 
 
The first cohort will include 100 participants across four geographies: Odisha, Northeast India, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bengaluru Urban. The areas of work supported will include rural livelihoods, health, youth, mental health, disability and children’s welfare. Other such areas include the well-being of Adivasi communities, work in urban informal settlements, including crèches and community sanitation, and welfare rights.
 
Who can apply

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Applicants must be below 40 years of age, have a graduate degree and at least three years of ground-level development sector experience. They should intend to set up and lead a new civil society organisation, be willing to relocate and make a long-term commitment to their chosen geography. Those who have already registered an organisation are not eligible.
 
Programme structure and support
 
The programme has two phases. In the first, an eight-month seeding phase, participants will receive financial support to work with communities, understand local needs and develop their organisations. They will also receive guidance on registration, governance and statutory compliance.
 
At the end of this phase, participants are expected to have registered their organisations. They can then submit a grant proposal for evaluation. Those who meet the programme’s criteria may receive a two-year seed grant to establish and strengthen their work.
 
Applications and selection
 
Applications are open from 1 November to 31 December 2026. The selection process includes eligibility screening, document review, a statement of purpose, an online interview and an in-person panel discussion.
 
The eight-month seeding phase will begin on 1 April 2027. Participants will be assessed in November-December 2027 for progression to the grant phase.
 

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Topics : Azim Premji Development Civil society organisation

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First Published: Nov 02 2026 | 7:42 PM IST