Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Bank of Maharashtra eyes QIP of Rs 2,500 cr in FY26 to support biz growth

Bank of Maharashtra eyes QIP of Rs 2,500 cr in FY26 to support biz growth

Reduce GOI stake, support business growth

Bank of Maharashtra logo

In October 2024, the Pune-based lender raised equity capital of Rs 3,500 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP). | Photo: X@mahabank

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra is planning to go for another round of equity capital raise in the next financial year (FY26) to support business growth and reduce the government holding to 75 per cent. The fresh equity capital raise could be around Rs 2,500 crore through institutional placement.
 
In October 2024, Pune-based lender had raised equity capital of Rs 3,500 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). It issued share equity at Rs 57.36 per share. Consequently, the government’s holding was reduced from 86.46 per cent to 79.60 per cent.
 
Nidhu Saxena, managing director and chief executive, BoM in a press conference said banks have dispensation available to meet minimum public holding (at least 25 per cent) by August 2026.
 
 
“However, the bank has plans to meet the timeline much before the deadline. There is no immediate need for such a raise since there is adequate capital now but the way the bank is growing and looking at new sectors and segments, we can look at raising (more capital). Bank will take appropriate decisions on this,” Saxena said.
 
Its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 18.71 per cent with Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.60 per cent at end of December 2024.
 
Meanwhile, the bank reported 35.82 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit of Rs 1,406 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 (Q3Fy25), as against Rs 1,036 crore posted in Q3FY24. Its Net Interest Income (NII) grew by 19.37 per cent on Y-o-Y basis to Rs 2,943 crore in Q3Fy25 as against Rs 2,466 crore for Q3Fy24.
 
Its gross advances grew by 21.19 per cent Y-o-Y basis to Rs 2.28 trillion. Its total deposits were up by 13.54 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis to Rs 2.79 trillion. The share of low cost money – current account and savings account (CASA) – stood at 49.28 per cent. It has guided for maintaining CASA level of about 50 per cent. 

More From This Section

Suzuki, Suzuki logo

India to become EV production hub, aims for small electric cars: Suzuki

apple, apple logo

Apple in top five smartphone brands in India, shipped 12 mn iPhones in 2024

Delhivery

Delhivery launches rapid commerce with 2-hr delivery service in Bengaluru

Amazon

Amazon to acquire fintech firm Axio to expand credit services in India

Bain Capital

Bain Capital buys minority stake in auto components firm Dhoot Transmission

Topics : Bank of Maharashtra QIP funding

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodaySaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon