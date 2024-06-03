Battery Smart collaborates with Zepto for greener last-mile deliveries

EVs hold 20 per cent share in the country's last-mile delivery market, a trend that aligns with the government's target of achieving 30 per cent electrification of the country's vehicle fleet by 2030.

Electric two-and three-wheeler battery swapping network operator Battery Smart said on Monday that it has entered into a partnership with e-grocery and quick commerce service platform Zepto as part of which it will provide delivery partners access to over 1,000 battery-swapping facilities.

The tie-up will enable Zepto's two-minute battery swaps across more than 30 cities, besides helping it deploy 10,000 new electric vehicles (EVs) to its fleet in FY25, Battery Smart said.

"We have partnered with Zepto to enable greener last-mile deliveries and empower more delivery partners to join the adoption of electric mobility. Zepto's growth over the past year has been remarkable, and now, with access to our growing network of swap stations, we look forward to seeing it scale even further by deploying more EVs to its fleet," said Yogiraj Gogia, Senior Director of Partnerships and fleet business, Battery Smart.



Through this partnership, Battery Smart and Zepto will facilitate a seamless transition to EVs for existing and new delivery partners, who can take advantage of the reduced capital expenditure involved in purchasing an EV without a battery and use the network operators' battery-as-a-service (BaaS) model, Battery Smart said.

Currently, according to the company, EVs hold 20 per cent share in the country's last-mile delivery market, a trend that aligns with the government's target of achieving 30 per cent electrification of the country's vehicle fleet by 2030.

"Our association with Battery Smart gives us access to the country's largest network of battery swapping stations, ensuring our delivery partners are always in proximity to a swap station, with zero wait time. This will also empower partners to save time, complete more deliveries, and ultimately increase their earnings," Zepto COO Vikas Sharma said.

