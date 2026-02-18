Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 06:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Case filed against Blinkit for selling knives beyond legal blade size

Case filed against Blinkit for selling knives beyond legal blade size

Objects up to a maximum blade length of 7.62 cm and a width of 1.72 cm are allowed as per the rules; anything more than that is illegal

Blinkit

Blinkit(Photo: Shuttetstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 6:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Police has registered a case against instant delivery app, Blinkit, for allegedly selling illegal knives, an official said on Wednesday.

Police recovered 50 knives that were available for sale on the platform that violated government notifications regulating blade size and specifications.

Objects up to a maximum blade length of 7.62 cm and a width of 1.72 cm are allowed as per the rules; anything more than that is illegal.

No immediate reaction was available from Blinkit on the matter.

A case was registered on February 14 under relevant sections of the Arms Act after police found that certain knives were being sold through an online platform that violated prescribed specifications.

 

Also Read

sugar, sugar production, sugar output

India allows limited Chinese equipment imports for key sectors

Artificial intelligence

Deep-tech, AI bets gather pace as investor appetite strengthens: VCspremium

Indian Flag, China Flag, India China

India allows limited Chinese equipment imports for key sectors

Madhya Pradesh Budget 2026

MP Budget 2026-27 sets ₹4.38 trillion outlay, big push for women

delhi ai impact summit 2026

AI Impact Summit: Startup's stolen devices recovered after Day 1 chaos

During scrutiny of online platforms, police found that a 'Stanley knife' could be ordered through the delivery app. As part of the verification process, the police placed an order and examined the knife after delivery.

The knife was found to be manually foldable and exceeded the permissible dimensions. The knife measured 8 cm in length and 2.5 cm in width, making it an illegal arm under the law, police said.

Following this, a case was registered, and an investigation was initiated. On February 15, the police teams conducted searches at multiple stores linked to the platform across Delhi and recovered 16 illegal knives.

On February 16, police expanded the operation and searched a warehouse located in Farrukhnagar, Gurugram, where 32 more illegal knives were recovered, taking the total recovery to 50, the police added.

The police are examining supply chains, procurement sources and the role of individuals responsible for stocking and distributing the prohibited items. Notices may be issued to concerned entities as part of the ongoing probe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Microsoft Corp. President Brad Smith

Microsoft on track to invest $50 billion by end of decade, says Brad Smith

Larsen & Toubro

L&T, Nvidia to set up gigawatt-scale AI data centre infrastructure in India

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip partners with OpenAI to improve AI-led travel bookings

Valeo

French major Valeo plans to invest $236.7 million to expand sales in India

Adani Ports

Adani's APSEZ, French port Marseille Fos sign pact to boost connectivity

Topics : Blinkit Delhi Police BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayIndia AI Impact Summit Day 3Infosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchSolar Eclipse TodayPakistan vs Namibia LIVE ScorePersonal Finance