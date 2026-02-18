MakeMyTrip partners with OpenAI to improve AI-led travel bookings

NASDAQ-listed travel tech major MakeMyTrip on Wednesday announced it will collaborate with OpenAI to deepen AI-led travel discovery and capture high-intent travel queries, aimed at translating them into bookable outcomes.

The announcement comes at a time when there is an increasing adoption of generative AI in India's travel booking ecosystem by platforms to tap conversational intent of users via tools like chatbots to try and convert them into bookings.

MakeMyTrip will use OpenAI's APIs (application programming interfaces) to power new artificial intelligence features in its app, enabling travellers to move from conversational inspiration to booking within the MakeMyTrip's 'Myra' chatbot interface.

The collaboration strengthens MakeMyTrip's ability to respond dynamically to evolving travel intent, delivering structured, transaction-ready options across flights, hotels and ancillary services. It marks a shift from passive search visibility to active participation in AI-led discovery, translating conversational intent into bookable outcomes, the company said in a statement.

Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, said "Our collaboration with OpenAI ensures that when travellers start their journey through conversation, MakeMyTrip becomes a seamless extension of that discovery process. When AI is anchored in MakeMyTrip's proprietary travel data and deeply integrated into the marketplace, it moves beyond inspiration to deliver personalised, bookable outcomes at scale".