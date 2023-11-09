Sensex (-0.22%)
Bharti Airtel expands 5G coverage in all 23 districts of West Bengal

The adoption of 5G network is happening very fast, its officials said

Between 2012 and 2017, Bharti Airtel bought BWA spectrum from Qualcomm, Aircel and Tikona Digital who were the second players in different circles.



Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 6:34 PM IST
Leading telecom service provider Bharti Airtel Thursday said it has expanded its 5G network to all 23 districts of West Bengal, which will bring the high-speed technology to its 1.6 million customers.
This marks a significant milestone for Airtel as the company has achieved 5G coverage across all districts and union territories in the country within a year of the launch of the service, the company said.
Airtel boasts of about 22.5 million total customer base in Kolkata and West Bengal circles out of which 1.6 million is already on 5G.
The adoption of 5G network is happening very fast, its officials said.
"We were the first telecom operator to deploy high-speed 5G technology in West Bengal and we are committed to connecting lives across the state," Airtel CEO (West Bengal) Ayan Sarkar said.
The telecom major's expansive network now covers areas ranging from the tranquil tea gardens of Darjeeling to the colonial town of Chandannagar, the iconic Eden Gardens cricket stadium in the city and the terracotta temple town of Bishnupur.
The company said it has successfully demonstrated the transformative power of 5G through various use cases like the country's first private 5G network at Bosch's Bengaluru facility and the conversion of Mahindra & Mahindra's Chakan manufacturing unit into India's first 5G-enabled auto manufacturing facility.
Airtel claimed it launched Airtel Xstream Air Fiber in Delhi and Mumbai consumers, the first wireless home Wi-Fi service in India powered by Airtel 5G Plus.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bharti Airtel plans Bharti Airtel 5G network West Bengal

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 6:34 PM IST

