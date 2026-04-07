Biocon seeks to become 'the' insulin company as rivals chase GLP-1 boom

Biocon is positioning itself to capitalise on a global shift in diabetes care, with chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw stating that the company aspires to become “the” insulin company of the world even as larger rivals pivot toward newer therapies like GLP-1 drugs.

“The big insulin companies do not want to make insulins in cartridges or pens anymore. They are switching to selling insulin in vials, as they wish to focus on the GLP-1 opportunity,” she said, adding that while GLP-1 therapies are promising, they have limitations. According to Shaw, Type-1 diabetics and even late-stage Type-2 patients cannot rely on these drugs, ensuring insulin remains indispensable. She added that Biocon is among the few companies globally with capabilities across both insulin and GLP-1 therapies, with a significant presence in the US insulin market and plans to expand across the 80 markets where it has approvals.

What is driving Biocon’s insulin strategy?

At the core of Biocon’s strategy is what Shaw described as “value-maximisation,” with capital allocation guided by relative margins between insulin and GLP-1 therapies as off-patent GLP-1 drugs are competitively priced in emerging markets. “We will have to look at pricing and see if insulins have better margins than GLP-1s, and then we will focus more on insulin manufacturing,” she said.

Biocon’s new MD and CEO Shreehas Tambe said that they aspire to build global giant out of India and focus on innovation that make life-saving drugs more affordable.

More than 60 per cent diseases now are non-communicable diseases, Tambe said, adding that there would be a 45 per cent growth in diabetics across the world in the coming decade compared to the last decade, touching 850 mn patients overall. “Healthcare spends are going to be in three major areas – oncology, immunology and diabetes. We are already focusing on these areas,” he added.

How large is the insulin opportunity for Biocon?

Biocon reported biosimilars revenue of Rs 7,676 crore for the first nine months of FY26, with insulin forming a key but undisclosed part of this segment. The global insulin market is estimated at roughly $29–31 billion in 2025, while India accounts for about $650–700 million, underscoring the scale of the opportunity.

This positioning comes even as global pharmaceutical majors recalibrate their diabetes portfolios. Companies such as Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Sanofi—long dominant in insulin—are increasingly prioritising GLP-1 and incretin-based therapies, which offer superior clinical outcomes and higher margins. Investor disclosures highlight this shift. In its February 2025 earnings call, Novo Nordisk indicated that while both insulin and GLP-1 continue to grow, the latter is driving capacity expansion, with faster growth and increased allocation of manufacturing resources. Sanofi, meanwhile, has characterised its diabetes business as “mature” in recent investor communications, even as it pivots toward specialty care.

Why are global pharma companies shifting to GLP-1 therapies?

A key factor behind this shift is manufacturing prioritisation. Injectable therapies such as insulin and GLP-1 rely on shared infrastructure, particularly pen devices and sterile fill-finish lines, which remain capacity constrained. Both Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly have acknowledged in earnings calls through 2024 and early 2025 that bottlenecks lie in these areas, leading to capacity being preferentially allocated to higher-margin GLP-1 products. This effectively limits incremental investment in insulin pens and cartridges, even without formal production cuts.

Biocon is seeking to step into this gap. Axis Securities, in its February 2026 update, described the insulin business as “steady” and highlighted a key project to double insulin drug product capacity at its Malaysia facility by FY27, followed by expansion in drug substance capacity in FY28–29. Motilal Oswal added that the company is increasing access to hospital networks to scale up its Insulin Aspart business, signalling continued focus on market penetration.

How is Biocon building its GLP-1 pipeline?

At the same time, Biocon is building its GLP-1 pipeline. Liraglutide launches in Europe have supported generics growth, with further expansion planned in the US and Latin America, while semaglutide filings are underway in multiple international markets.

With the integration of the Viatris biosimilars business largely complete and the balance sheet stabilising, Tambe is now steering the company into a more execution-driven phase. Having built global scale, expanded manufacturing capacity and invested in its pipeline, the focus is shifting to commercialisation, margin improvement and cash flow generation. The next phase for Biocon will be driven by execution—scaling up launches, improving product mix and extracting value from a platform that is now largely in place.