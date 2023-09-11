Confirmation

BIS reaches out to 240,000 villages over awareness about quality standards

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has reached out to 2.4 lakh village panchayats so far to create awareness about Indian standards at the grassroot levels

BIS, Bureau of Indian Standards

BIS has undertaken a comprehensive initiative to sensitize Gram Panchayat Presidents and Secretaries across the country, an official statement said on Monday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 10:50 PM IST
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has reached out to 2.4 lakh village panchayats so far to create awareness about Indian standards at the grassroot levels.
BIS has undertaken a comprehensive initiative to sensitize Gram Panchayat Presidents and Secretaries across the country, an official statement said on Monday.
BIS, the National Standards Body of India, plays a pivotal role in formulating standards and conducting conformity assessments of products and services.
"Recognizing the critical importance of adhering to Indian standards for the well-being of citizens, the environment, and the overall quality of products and services, BIS has initiated this outreach program," the statement said..
The main objective of this initiative is to instil an understanding of the significance of adhering to Indian Standards among Gram Panchayats and ensuring compliance with these standards while implementing government programs and schemes at the village level.
It aims to promote the culture of standardisation and the benefits of using products conforming to Indian Standards among Gram Panchayats. Already 2.4 lakh Gram Panchayats have been reached out.

The Gram Panchayats are provided with a booklet of important and useful Indian Standards relevant to different sectors. BIS has also initiated training of Gram Panchayat Presidents and Secretaries in collaboration with state and district authorities across the country.
These training programmes for Presidents and Secretaries of Gram Panchayats are planned to be held at block and district levels through the nation-wide network of 38 BIS Branch Offices.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BIS panchayats

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 10:50 PM IST

