close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

CCI gives nod to Blackstone-Emerson Electric Co acquisition deal

The regulator has also approved the proposed investment by Stamford Bridge Investment Pte Ltd, an SPV of GIC (Ventures) and Platinum Falcon B 2018 RSC Ltd (Platinum), in BCP Emerald Aggregator LP

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Competition Commission of India

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday said it has granted its approval for the stake acquisition in climate technologies' business of Emerson Electric Co by BCP Emerald Aggregator LP.

BCP Emerald Aggregator LP is an affiliate of US-based alternative asset manager Blackstone.

The deal has been cleared under the green channel route.

The proposed transaction relates to the acquisition by BCP Emerald Aggregator LP (Buyer) of a majority stake in the climate technologies business of Emerson Electric Co (Seller), according to CCI.

The regulator has also approved the proposed investment by Stamford Bridge Investment Pte Ltd, an SPV of GIC (Ventures) and Platinum Falcon B 2018 RSC Ltd (Platinum), in BCP Emerald Aggregator LP.

GIC (Ventures) is a subsidiary of Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, while Platinum is an affiliate of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

Also Read

Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman takes home a record $1.27 bn in 2022

US Prez Biden's approval rating hits record high after midterms elections

Blackstone in talks with Bain to sell $480 mn stake in top REIT: Report

Blackstone to acquire majority stake in R Systems for Rs 2,904 crore

Blackstone-backed Nexus files for $500 mn IPO in 1st retail REIT offer

Meesho's monthly active users count about 55% of Amazon, Flipkart: Report

Lyft plans job cuts, may hit 30% of employees as it struggles over profit

India gets a taste of forbidden fruit as Apple forays into direct retail

Log9 commissions country's first commercial Li-ion cell manufacturing line

RIL's initiatives in digital connectivity driving efficiencies: Ambani

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures products and delivers services to a wide range of industrial, commercial and consumer markets.

Last year in October, Emerson announced that it will sell a majority stake in its climate technologies business to Blackstone.

"There are no horizontal overlaps or existing and/or potential vertical or complementary relationships between the target business and the acquirers.

"Accordingly, the proposed transaction is being filed as a green channel filing. As such, the transaction raises no risk of any adverse effect on competition," according to an update on the CCI website.

Under the green channel route, a transaction which does not raise any risk of an appreciable adverse effect on competition is deemed to be approved on being intimated to the fair-trade regulator.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Competition Commission of India CCI acquisition Blackstone

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Lyft plans job cuts, may hit 30% of employees as it struggles over profit

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read
Premium

Sale of high-value policies picked up from mid-Mar: Kotak Life Insurance MD

Mahesh Balasubramanian
5 min read

India gets a taste of forbidden fruit as Apple forays into direct retail

Apple
1 min read

Log9 commissions country's first commercial Li-ion cell manufacturing line

lithium
1 min read

RIL's initiatives in digital connectivity driving efficiencies: Ambani

Ambani, Mukesh, Reliance
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

RIL Q4 results: Net profit rises 19% to Rs 19,299 cr, beats estimates

RIL
2 min read

Reliance Jio Q4 results: Net profit rises 13%, revenue jumps 11.9%

jio, reliance jio
2 min read

Reliance Retail Q4 profit rises 12.9% to Rs 2,415 cr, revenue up 21%

The new store format includes several tech-enabled interventions such as smart trial rooms, fashion discovery stations, endless aisles and self-checkout kiosks.
3 min read

Kumar Mangalam Birla returns to Vodafone Idea board as additional director

Kumar Mangalam Birla
2 min read

With nearly 100% stock returns in 16 months ITC is in no hurry to win

ITC
7 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon