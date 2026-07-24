Coforge secures $230 mn AI transformation contract with European client
The contract is expected to improve decision-making, boost productivity, reduce manual effort and speed up service delivery, Coforge said in an exchange filing
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India's Coforge said on Friday it had secured a five-year contract worth more than $230 million with a major European client, without naming the customer, for an AI-led business transformation program.
The IT services company said the engagement, one of its largest AI-led transformation deals in Europe, will combine low-code/no-code platforms, AI-powered automation and AI-enabled software development to modernize the client's business operations.
The contract is expected to improve decision-making, boost productivity, reduce manual effort and speed up service delivery, Coforge said in an exchange filing.
Shares of Coforge extended gains to trade as much as 1.72% higher at a session high of 1,464.70 rupees after the company announced the contract.
The deal reflects growing demand for enterprise-scale AI transformation as organizations move beyond pilot projects to broader AI adoption, Coforge's president and Europe business leader John Speight said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 11:31 AM IST