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Coforge secures $230 mn AI transformation contract with European client

The contract is expected to improve decision-making, boost productivity, reduce manual effort and speed up service delivery, Coforge said in an exchange ​filing

Coforge (Photo: Company website)

The ‌deal reflects growing demand for enterprise-scale AI transformation as organizations move ‌beyond pilot ​projects to broader ​AI adoption (Photo: Company website)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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India's Coforge said on Friday it had secured a ​five-year contract worth more than $230 ​million with a major European ‌client, without naming the customer, for an AI-led business transformation program.

The IT services company said the engagement, one of its largest AI-led transformation deals in Europe, will combine low-code/no-code platforms, AI-powered automation and AI-enabled software ‌development to modernize the client's business operations.

The contract is expected to improve decision-making, boost productivity, reduce manual effort and speed up service delivery, Coforge said in an exchange ​filing.

Shares of Coforge extended gains to trade as much ‌as 1.72% higher at a session high of 1,464.70 ​rupees ‌after the company announced the contract.

 

The ‌deal reflects growing demand for enterprise-scale AI transformation as organizations move ‌beyond pilot ​projects to broader ​AI adoption, Coforge's president and Europe business leader John Speight said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Artificial intelligence Coforge

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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