Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Cognizant to recruit 20,000 freshers in 2025 amid AI, services push

Cognizant to recruit 20,000 freshers in 2025 amid AI, services push

Cognizant shared that 14,000 former employees have rejoined the firm, with 10,000 more in pipeline

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies

The company's overall headcount remained nearly flat compared to previous quarter at 3,36,300. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US IT firm Cognizant, which has a huge employee base in India, has announced plans to hire 20,000 freshers in 2025 -- a move intended to reshape the company's talent pyramid, particularly to support managed services and AI-led software development.

While the company's overall headcount remained nearly flat compared to previous quarter at 3,36,300, Cognizant's leadership highlighted the strategic importance of talent amplification as the firm accelerates its growth and innovation agenda.

"As we stated at our Investor Day, we are hiring 20,000 freshers as part of our strategy, which is more than double what we did last year," Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S said.

 

This year, Kumar noted that the company plans to hire many more fresh graduates to build a stronger workforce pyramid, especially since managed services projects have increased over the past two years.

"But it also comes equally with a overhead of carrying higher bench at a lower cost and actually offshore," he said.

Also Read

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies

Cognizant Q1 net income rises 21.4%; maintains full year revenue guidance

Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar's annual pay up 11% at $16.1 million in 2024

GCC

Citizens Financial Group to set up its GCC in Hyderabad with Cognizant

Infosys

Infosys sues Cognizant, claims unfair trade practices in US court fight

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies

Cognizant names Sailaja Josyula as Global Head of GCC Service Line

He said the company is focusing on three areas -- hiring freshers, increasing productivity through AI, and improving utilisation to manage human capital costs effectively.

Cognizant shared that 14,000 former employees have rejoined the firm, with 10,000 more in pipeline.

"...with amplifying talent, we are strengthening our talent pipeline with skills needed for the AI era. As you heard us talk about during the Investor Day, we are upskilling our workforce at scale, leveraging AI to meet demand faster and identifying talent pools to address new areas unlocked by AI," Kumar said.

The New Jersey-headquartered firm has reported 7.45 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue to USD 5.1 billion for the January-March quarter of 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki reports 7% increase in total sales in April at 179,791 units

TVS

TVS Motor reports 16% sales growth in April, two-wheelers see 15% rise

Oyo hotel

OYO to enter F&B with in-house kitchens, QSR carts in serviced hotels

Adani Ports

Adani Ports Q4 results: PAT jumps 48% to ₹3,014 cr, dividend announced

Fuze Founders, Mo Ali Yusuf, Arpit Mehta, and Srijan R Shetty

Fuze raises $12.2 mn from Galaxy, e& Capital to power digital assets infra

Topics : Cognizant Jobs in IT sector United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayQ4 Results TodayAdani Ports Q4 Result 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayJKBOSE 10th ResultRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon