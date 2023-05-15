CRED-owned Happay lays off 35% of its workforce as 'restructuring exercise'

Corporate expense management platform Happay, owned by credit Card bill payment provider CRED, has slashed nearly 35 per cent of its workforce as part of a restructuring exercise, the media reported.

According to leading startup news portal Inc42, at least 160 employees from departments like sales, marketing, tech, product, and operations, have been asked to go by the platform.

Founded in 2012 by Anshul Rai and Varun Rathi, the startup has more than 450 employees, according to its LinkedIn profile.

According to the report, Happay is giving impacted employees three months salary along with an extension of insurance coverage and some other additional benefits.

When reached, CRED did not immediately comment on layoffs at Happay, which it acquired in December 2021 in a cash and stock deal that valued Happay at $180 million.

"With professional expenses forming a significant portion of credit card spends, bringing professional expense management into the CRED ecosystem is a natural extension of our proposition," Kunal Shah, founder, CRED, had said in a statement during the acquisition.

Also Read PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check What is credit score? Why is it important? 2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD LIC may turn into composite insurer; likely to merge 4 PSU general firms Structure of insurance laws to be altered with proposed amendments: Experts DMart retail chain slumps nearly by 5% on profit miss, margin drop Hyperlocal logistics firm Shadowfax to hire 10,000 delivery partners Layoffs also harm shareholder returns in the long term: Gartner report SpiceJet subsidiary SpiceXpress to get $100 mn investment from UK group Adani stocks have seasonality to help in recovery from $100 billion rout

While Happay operated as a separate entity, the team worked closely with CRED leadership to leverage its ecosystem, build distribution, expand the product offering and drive scale.

CRED last year acquired SaaS lending-as-a-service platform CreditVidya in a mix of cash and stock transaction for an undisclosed sum.

--IANS

na/dpb