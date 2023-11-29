Sensex (1.10%)
UltraTech acquires grinding assets of Burnpur Cement for Rs 169.79 cr

The company has acquired 0.54 mtpa cement grinding assets of Burnpur Cement Ltd, located at Patratu in Jharkhand, UltraTech Cement said in a regulatory filing

Ultratech cements

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 11:55 PM IST
Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement Ltd on Wednesday said it has acquired the cement grinding assets of Burnpur Cement Ltd in Jharkhand for Rs 169.79 crore.
The company has acquired 0.54 mtpa cement grinding assets of Burnpur Cement Ltd, located at Patratu in Jharkhand, UltraTech Cement said in a regulatory filing.
"The acquisition has been carried out at a consideration of Rs 169.79 crore in terms of the provisions of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 read with the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002," it added.
This investment marks the company's entry in Jharkhand, the filing said, adding the company's capacity in India now stands at 133 mtpa.
Last year state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) had put up for sale the account of loss-making Burnpur Cement and invited bids from Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) to recover loans outstanding of over Rs 50 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Aditya birla Ultra tech UltraTech Cement ACC

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 11:55 PM IST

