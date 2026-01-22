Razorpay POS secures RBI nod for offline payment aggregator licence

Fintech major Razorpay's offline payments arm, Razorpay POS, on Thursday said it has secured licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to act as an offline payment aggregator.

With this authorisation, Razorpay now holds all three key RBI licences-online payment aggregator, cross-border payment aggregator (secured in December 2025), and offline payment aggregator, according to a company statement.

The PA-P licence will allow Razorpay POS to further scale its in-store payment infrastructure, supporting high-volume transactions for diverse sectors ranging from large retail chains to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

"For us, regulation isn't an afterthought; it's core to how we build. Securing the RBI's Offline Payment Aggregator License further strengthens our ability to support businesses with scalable, compliant in-store payments as they expand their omnichannel presence," Razorpay MD and Co-founder Shashank Kumar said.

The company, which entered the offline space following the acquisition of Ezetap in August 2022, currently offers a suite of hardware, including Android Smart POS, magnetic stripe POS (mPOS), and soundbox devices.