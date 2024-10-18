Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Ericsson and Nokia face sales decline in India as telecom capex slows

Ericsson and Nokia face sales decline in India as telecom capex slows

During the July-Sept period, Ericsson's India revenue plunged 68% Y-o-Y, while Nokia's India sales saw a 43 per cent Y-o-Y dip. Both firms supply network solutions to telecom operators in India

Ericsson

Ericsson(Photo: PTI)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Telecom equipment manufacturers Ericsson and Nokia have experienced a steep drop in sales from their Indian operations for the fourth consecutive quarter. This decline is largely attributed to a significant reduction in capital expenditure by telecom operators, particularly in 5G networks, according to a Financial Express report.

During July-September, Ericsson’s India revenue plunged 68 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), amounting to 3.09 billion Swedish crowns (approximately Rs 2,466 crore). Meanwhile, Nokia’s India sales saw a 43 per cent Y-o-Y decrease, falling to 316 million euros (about Rs 2,874 crore) in constant currency terms.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, Ericsson’s sales dipped 14 per cent, while Nokia saw a 4 per cent decline.

Impact of reduced Capex and 5G rollout


In India, both companies supply network solutions, including Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment, to telecom operators. Recently, Vodafone Idea awarded a Rs 30,000 crore contract to Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung for 4G network upgrades and 5G deployment.

According to Nokia’s President and CEO Pekka Lundmark, the drop in sales was primarily driven by a strong performance in the same quarter last year. Similarly, Ericsson noted that growth had been impacted by lower sales in South East Asia, Oceania, and India due to normalised operator investments following a peak in 2023.

Despite the sales dip, India’s rapid 5G expansion has been notable, with 97 per cent of cities and 80 per cent of the population covered within two years. However, analysts have pointed out that telecom operators have yet to see significant returns on their 5G investments, due to limited monetisation opportunities in the consumer segment and a lack of enterprise use cases.

More From This Section

John Mangelaars, CEO, Skyscanner

India set to be in Skyscanner's top 3 revenue markets: CEO John Mangelaars

Nestle

Nestle India net up 8.6% at Rs 986 cr in Q2 as demand remains a challenge

PremiumNoel Tata

Taking the reins: Approval for Noel Tata to join Tata Sons board

Savi Soin, President, Qualcomm India

India Mobile Congress: Qualcomm places production chips on India bet

Prestige Estates, Prestige Group

Prestige Estates Q2 bookings down 43% at Rs 4,022 cr despite strong demand


The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has echoed these concerns, stating that there has been no return on investment (ROI) for operators from 5G thus far.

Future prospects and global performance


With the peak of the 5G rollout behind them, Ericsson’s revenue from India now represents just 5 per cent of its total global sales, down from 15 per cent a year ago. For Nokia, India’s share of global revenue has dropped to 7.3 per cent, down from 12 per cent.

Currently, the only viable monetisation opportunity for telecom operators in India lies in fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband services. Nokia highlighted strong growth in this area in India, even as European markets declined.

Analysts suggest that recent contract wins and the FWA opportunity could help global equipment makers, like Nokia and Ericsson, recover some of their lost sales in India.

Globally, Nokia’s net sales fell 7 per cent year-on-year to 4.3 billion euros (approximately Rs 39,124 crore), but the company saw a 22 per cent rise in net profit, reaching 358 million euros (Rs 3,257 crore). 

In contrast, Ericsson’s global sales dropped 4 per cent Y-o-Y to 61.8 billion Swedish crowns (about Rs 49,396 crore), with a reported net profit of 3.9 billion Swedish crowns (Rs 3,115 crore).

Also Read

Viacom18

Viacom18, Sony frontrunners in ACC media rights bid; auction on Nov 20

Cars, Pollution

Delhi in red: Air quality dips further; many places log 'very poor' index

Ratan, Ratan Tata Funeral, NCPA lawn, Ratan Tata

Who will execute Ratan Tata's final wishes? Lawyer, friend, family chosen

salman khan, salman

'Don't take this lightly': Bishnoi gang demands Rs 5 crore from Salman Khan

Modi, Narendra Modi, Justin Trudeau

India-Canada row: MEA on Bishnoi gang charge; US stings New Delhi. Updates

Topics : Nokia BS Web Reports Ericsson 5G network Ericsson India Ericsson Nokia results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon